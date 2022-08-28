'Control what you can control': Derrick Tangelo, Qadree Ollison bring perspective to wait for 53-man roster announcement

That was the highlight from Tangelo's strong performance, which included five tackles, including two for a loss. It was not the only good showing of this Falcons preseason. Tangelo has flashed since training camp's first week, in practice and games, while seeking improvement.

"He's my brother, man, and I'm proud of him," Ebiketie said. "I feel like he has gotten so much better from the time he got here to now. Playing with him at Penn State and seeing how far he has come is just crazy. I'm excited to see him making his mark."

Will it be enough to secure a spot on the 53-man roster? We won't know until Tuesday. That's a long time between Tangelo's last time to shine and then, but his perspective will take stress away from what can be a nerve-wracking period for those on the roster bubble.

"When things like that happen, you can only let go and let God – you know what I mean?" Tangelo said. "I've done everything that I could do to the best of my ability. There's more I improve, and I will by continuing to work hard and get better. But I'm going to control what I can control and let God handle everything else."

Qadree Ollison's taking a similar approach after putting his best foot forward this preseason. The third-year pro has shown improved burst and short-area quickness, which has led to him bringing physicality to the end of runs instead of the beginning. That, in turn, has made him more efficient, and in consideration for a roster spot in a crowded position group where most everyone has stood out at some point.