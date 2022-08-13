Report: Drake London's knee issue initially considered 'not a serious injury'

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick expected to undergo further testing on injury suffered in win over Lions

Aug 12, 2022 at 11:05 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

DETROIT – Falcons rookie receiver Drake London suffered a knee injury early in Friday's preseason game against Detroit and did not return.

That was a troublesome development in the moment, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Friday night that an unnamed source stated the No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick didn't suffer a serious injury. Schefter also stated that more testing on the knee is coming.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed the matter in his postgame press conference, saying that the Falcons would know more about London's knee after further evaluation.

"We'll see. I don't want to give you some snap judgement," Smith said. "…We'll find out more [on Saturday]."

The Falcons flew home from Detroit on Friday night, with Saturday and the next available time for further testing.

London made a nice 24-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter and left the field shortly after. He was examined by Falcons trainers in the blue medical tent on the sideline and then ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

