Six Falcons to not play in first NFL preseason game against Detroit Lions

Four of the six have been working through previously reported injuries. 

Aug 12, 2022 at 04:17 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

DETROIT, MI -- The Falcons announced on Friday afternoon that six players did not travel to Detroit ahead of the organization's first preseason game against the Lions on Friday night.

Bryan Edwards, Marlon Davidson, Troy Andersen, Nick Kwiatkoski, Jaylinn Hawkins and Isaiah Oliver did not make the trip.

Edwards has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the last week after landing awkwardly two Saturdays ago. He's been wearing a yellow, non-contact jersey since. Marlon Davidson missed the last two practices, with Arthur Smith telling local media if it was serious, he'd update accordingly.

As for the two inside linebackers - Andersen and Kwiatkoski - there has been no reports on their status this week, though Kwiatkoski missing Wednesday's on-field workout.

During Wednesday's practice, Hawkins was looked at by trainers on the sideline with what appeared to be a lower left leg issue. Meanwhile, Oliver is still working back to 100 percent following an ACL surgery last season.

Also of note is that Jalen Mayfield was not included in the list, indicating he'll likely play on Friday night after Smith confirmed that he's been working through a lower back injury. He missed a couple practices at the end of last week but was back this week in preparation for Detroit. Smith said the expectation is that if a player is healthy, they'll play. So, chances are if Mayfield made the trip he'll see at least a little bit of action.

