What we're looking for in preseason opener against Detroit Lions

The Falcons first preseason game is upon us, and with it comes a great many questions regarding playing time and player evaluations. The team leaves for Detroit this afternoon, and don't worry: I'll be there, too. (Not that I think you're overtly worried about my presence in Detroit but still).

1. The Marcus Mariota/Desmond Ridder rep count

Asked how many snaps he feels like he needs to feel comfortable, Mariota gave the company line: However much or however little Arthur Smith wants him to play. Does this mean we'll see Mariota for a half, and Ridder for a half? Perhaps. Will they rotate every quarterback? They could. Regardless, though, I feel confident in saying we will see both quite a bit.

This isn't the same situation as last year. Arthur Smith didn't need to see Matt Ryan in the preseason. Everyone already knew what Ryan could do. There was no need to see him at all. This is not the case for Mariota and Ridder. The Falcons need to see them both, in my opinion, in order to get a gauge on where they feel the position is before the season starts. The Falcons also chose not to carry a true "camp arm" at quarterback. You know: The quarterback an organization signs just to limit the practice reps their starter and backup have to take in camp, save their arm, etc. The Falcons don't have a camp arm because no, I do not truly consider Feleipe Franks a camp arm. His role elsewhere has expanded.