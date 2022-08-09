'Looking forward to just the next opportunity': From Montana to Atlanta, Troy Andersen continues to reach new heights

When a name is announced throughout any NFL Draft selection of recent memory, it's become quite normal for the camera shot to cut to the living room of said player being drafted. Their family and friends will shout and celebrate loudly. There are often happy tears shed and happy screams cried out. But when the camera cut to Troy Andersen and his family when his name was called at No. 58 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, things were a bit more reserved.

Andersen stood behind a couch, a few close family members and friends scattered throughout the room, and when his name was called there were smiles, of course, and a couple giggles, a breathy 'Wow' but it was a rather subdued response from a close-knit family in Dillon, Montana. And you know what? It was the perfect depiction of how truly surreal the moment was for Andersen and his family.

The Andersen family, and their friends, didn't need an overtly loud, boisterous moment to exude their awe of their son and brother and friend being drafted. The proud smiles were enough for a group of people who know a thing or two about hard work and what it takes to be diligent in said work. So diligent, in fact, that it produces a steady livelihood.

Before Andersen was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft this spring... before he was an FCS All-American and Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year... before he played quarterback, running back and linebacker for the Bobcats... before all of that, Andersen was just a kid growing up on a cattle ranch.

"Small town Montana," Andersen said fondly. "... (I was) doing all those typical things: Moving cows, cutting hay, just hanging out with my friends, playing all the sports, things you do in small town USA."

For many, moving cattle and cutting hay isn't all too "typical" in their day-to-day existence, but it is for the Andersen family. It was in those moments of ranch life that Andersen learned what it meant to really work, mentally and physically.

"You learn hard work and diligence when it's cold outside and those calves are being born," Andersen explained. "You have to be there or else they'll freeze and they'll die and that's your livelihood. So, you have to be on top of things. Be diligent, never take a day off and work as hard as needed to get the job done."

It's this mentally that has woven itself into who Andersen is as a person. It's what drove him to be the valedictorian of his high school class. It's what brought him success and recognition at Montana State, where he did anything and everything he could to be consistently producing on the field. Ask him to play quarterback? Sure, he'll do it. Switch to linebacker? Yep, no problem.