Recapping Marcus Mariota's first appearance as a Falcon in preseason game against Detroit Lions

Videos Falcons players reflect first preseason game and look forward to next practice

Videos Desmond Ridder talks first NFL game

Videos Extended Highlights | Falcons vs. Lions Preseason Week 1

Videos Highlights | Falcons' top plays vs. Lions Preseason Week 1

Videos Arthur Smith talks first preseason game and moving forward after win over Detroit Lions

Videos Sideline Access: Desmond Ridder throws dime to Jared Bernhardt for the touchdown

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Ridder rewards Falcons' fourth-down gamble with scrambling go-ahead TD pass

Videos Horne makes big time turnover to keep game alive in final minutes

Videos Sideline Access: Dee Alford makes sneaky interception

Videos Dee Alford nabs interception undercutting Tim Boyle's throw

Videos Tyler Allgeier slips through tackler for 15-yard pickup

Videos Desmond Ridder escapes collapsed pocket for speedy 19-yard pickup

Videos Desmond Ridder takes it himself on 20-yard scramble down sideline

Videos Sideline Access: Parker Hesse hauls it in for the touchdown

Videos Desmond Ridder zips 20-yard play-action pass to Damiere Byrd

Videos Desmond Ridder floats play-action TD to Parker Hesse at goal-line

Videos Sideline Access: Marcus Mariota scores first touchdown as a Falcon

Videos Marcus Mariota Takes-Off on the Ground and the Air for a Pylon-Diving Touchdown Run

Videos Drake London Gets First Catch of Career For A Big 24-Yard Gain

Videos Atlanta Falcons surprise former center Todd McClure with induction into club's Ring of Honor | NFL

Videos Desmond Ridder: His dream to be in the NFL and his inspiring story | Rookie Spotlight

Videos Michael Vick talks all things Atlanta Falcons football | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos What makes A.J. Terrell so special | Baldy's Breakdowns

Videos Kyle Pitts discusses taking his game to the next level, building chemistry with team | 'GMFB'

Videos Mariota shares excitement about Falcons 'culture' | 'GMFB'

Videos A.J. Terrell ready to 'play faster' heading into Year 3 | 'GMFB'

Videos Damien Williams gets mic'd up during AT&T Training Camp

Videos Michael Vick: 'excited about this 2022 season' at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos Kyle Pitts discusses repetition at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson: 'prepared to go play' at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith: 'continuing to compete and take our shots' at AT&T Training Camp | Press conference

Videos Wyche: Falcons to start Marcus Mariota in Friday's preseason opener vs. Lions

Videos Pioli, Wyche discuss how Falcons are moving on from Matt Ryan | 'GMFB'

Videos Jaylinn Hawkins mic'd up at AT&T Training Camp | Wired

Videos Troy Andersen: The Falcons new 'Swiss Army knife' from Montana | Rookie Spotlight

Videos Abdullah Anderson: 'consistently stacking days at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos Drew Dalman: 'getting comfortable through the grind' at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos Atlanta Falcons work towards success at AT&T Training Camp | Highlights

Videos Marcus Mariota: 'constant communication is key' at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference