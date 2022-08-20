'He's just cutting it loose:' How Kaleb McGary has found right form, proper mindset heading into 2022 season

McGary's right about so much right there. An offensive lineman can win most every rep, only to have fingers pointed at him when one goes wrong. That's because a quarterback gets hit or a throw goes errant or a run goes nowhere when the front doesn't hold.

All that happens to the very best in his field. Moving on from it requires maturity and confidence and proper focus that McGary has.

"You have to be able to let it go," McGary said. "You have a certain amount of seconds, not minutes, between each play, barring a timeout or whatever, to learn from the last play and improve so you don't make that mistake again during the game. You have to continue to learn and improve. If you spend time worrying about the play you messed up or didn't fit right, you'll mess up again and it will tank you. You have to take it on the chin and keep going. Next play. Next play. Next play. You have to be able to move on, accept what happened and keep going. You can't let it get to you."

McGary isn't letting much get to him these days, and is focused on making progress moving forward. It has allowed him to develop, play well and have fun while he's doing it.