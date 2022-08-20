Joint practice report: Kyle Pitts in the redzone, Geronimo Allison fighting for a spot, nickel position intrigue

Florham Park, NJ – After the Falcons second joint practice with the Jets on Saturday morning, Arthur Smith said he got a kick out of the notes from Friday's practice that he saw circling social media and media outlets once said practice wrapped.

"I had some good comedy reading some of the observations of yesterday," Smith said after Saturday's practice.

From a head coach, it's a comment that makes sense. What many on the outside looking in may not realize is 1) how scripted these practices are and 2) how far from 100 percent players are actively going. Sure, it's nice to see teams go up against someone other than their own teammates, and the scuffles make it interesting, but in terms of what you actually can learn at these practice? Smith said you have to take anything you see with a grain of salt.

RELATED CONTENT:

Smith used the example of working designed runs in the red zone.

"It's hard to gauge the runs because you know we're not tackling so you run it down there and is it on the two? Or did he score? Those are subjective," Smith said. "That's why I appreciate our staff. They could go down and holler every play like a cheerleader with a pom-pom that you scored, but it's all situational stuff taken with a grain of salt."

This grain of salt becomes a pinch when you take the pads off, which both teams did for Saturday's practice. Asked why he and Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn't want to go two days of padded joint practices, Smith said Saleh came to him when breaking down their schedule for the week.

"He just asked me because a lot of times you look at the second day (of joint practice) and the injury rates tend to be higher," Smith said. "We thought it was best for both teams if we could get that work to allow us to work man coverage stuff."