Dueling 53-man roster projections, Part II: The defense, specialists

Defensive line (5)

Tori's rebuttal: This makes sense to me, but for what it's worth I don't know the extent of Davidson's injury. He hasn't practiced since last week and he did not travel to Detroit. He still wasn't practicing on Sunday, and there's been no word on his status or when he will return. Though, Arthur Smith did say on Sunday that he didn't feel like any of the current injuries would hinder a player come the regular season, the extent of Davidson's injury gives me pause. Is it a large enough pause for me to not put him on the 53-man? Absolutely not. But if it is an injury that's more significant that we think and it lingers? I believe Nick Thurman is a guy to keep in the back of your mind.