'A part of who we are': What we learned in Falcons first preseason game against Detroit 

Sure, the 27-23 win was a fun one, and yes, it was exciting. However, what you should actually take from this game is a lot more meaningful to the overall scope of the Falcons organization in 2022.

Aug 13, 2022 at 06:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

DETROIT -- It was the moment everyone was talking about: Desmond Ridder took a direct snap on fourth and nine in the final two minutes of the Falcons 27-23 preseason win in Detroit. From the 21 yard line, Ridder stepped back into the pocket, scrambled a bit towards the Falcons sideline and then tossed the ball up to Jared Bernhardt in the endzone. In one-on-one coverage, Bernhardt tracked the ball, went back to it and came down with the catch for a touchdown. It's the play that sealed the win for the Falcons in their first preseason game of the 2022 season.

However, while everyone was talking about Ridder and Bernhardt on that play (as they should), go back and watch it again. Chances are that the first time around you may have missed something important that - I believe - embodies this 2022 Falcons roster.

RELATED CONTENT:

Upon the snap, Detroit sent their middle linebacker on a blitz. Without hesitation, Tyler Allgeier stepped up to take the charging linebacker head on. He created enough time and space for Ridder to get the ball out.

"I was so hyped when I saw that we scored," Allgeier said afterwards. "I didn't score there, but I wanted to do my part."

In that moment, he did do his part, and one could argue it changed the outcome of the game itself.

Looking back, there was a level of physicality in that moment that I couldn't overlook. And as I thought of the physicality of that moment, I then began thinking about a few other moments that stuck out to me, too. As the plays and my thoughts swirled together in my consciousness, I decided every moment I thought of had the same underlying theme in physicality.

I thought about Marcus Mariota's first offensive drive as a Falcon. It was a drive that saw him lay his body on the line a couple times, even diving towards the endzone for the Falcons first touchdown of the night.

AF_20220812_ATLatDET_SL2_7988-mbmc-jbendlin2
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

I thought of Ridder's runs: His six keepers that accumulated nearly 60 yards. Sprinkle in a few defensive plays, too: Like Dee Alford interception and Timothy Horne's heads up fumble recovery that he pushed through the line of scrimmage to get to.

There was a physical tone set from the beginning that - when the game was over - I felt compelled to write about.

You see, there's a lot still yet to learn about this 2022 Falcons team, to be sure. However, I feel confident in saying that I learned quite a bit about who this team wants to be during the first preseason game. Is it too much to say that this group will be physical at every turn of the 2022 season? After Friday's win, perhaps not.

It may not always be pretty. Heck, it may not even be what separates a win from a loss in the regular season, but it's something that feels like a marker, and a maker, of this team.

"I think that's kind of a part of who we are," Mariota said after the game. "I really believe that's the mindset."

When asked about the physicality he saw this team play with, Ridder answered by noting this was something Smith - himself - called this team to be before the game even began.

"Detroit is a tough, gritty city, and we know that's what Coach (Dan) Campbell prides the Lions on is being tough and being physical," Ridder explained. "The pre-game speech at the hotel, (Smith) told us that. He told us we're going to have to come out here and out-physical them, because that is what they pride themselves on."

Truth be told, that's exactly what they did... and they did so in a preseason game, a time in which many would shy away from physicality.

Smith joked after the game that no one is handing out hats and t-shirts for winning a preseason game, but you do like to see the competitiveness that the game itself requires, which in and of itself is physical competitiveness. For the last two weeks of training camp, we haven't seen this physicality. No one is tackling in practice. No one is even really going full speed. On Friday, we saw what the Falcons look like when they are.

What was surprising - if not humorous even - was Smith using the example of Mariota's physical running style after the game to home in on this point. It's not all together common for a starting quarterback to welcome contact when he scrambles in a preseason game. Every time Mariota tucked the ball and ran, he never shied away from the contact.

"He can't help himself," Smith said. "We have a lot of guys like that."

Those are the type of players you crave as a coach.

"You want to have guys that you've got to pull back," Smith said, "not the guys you have to push to make go."

Even through one preseason game, it feels like that's the team Smith has: A collection of guys he may have to rein in from time to time.

And if that's who they are? So be it. It's better than the alternative.

"We have plenty of things we've got to clean up, but these guys kept fighting no matter what group was in there," Smith said, "and that's what you wanted to see."

Game Photos | Preseason Week 1 Falcons at Lions

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions in the first preseason game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 talks to a Detroit Lions player during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 talks to a Detroit Lions player during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 catches a ball during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 catches a ball during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks to the players on the field during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks to the players on the field during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks to the players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks to the players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field for warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field for warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 walks into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 walks into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and The Atlanta Falcons walk into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and The Atlanta Falcons walk into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 runs out to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 runs out to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 69

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 69

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons run on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 69

Atlanta Falcons run on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 69

against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Offense lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 69

The Atlanta Falcons Offense lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 makes a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 makes a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton #79 runs to make a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton #79 runs to make a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 signals before a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 signals before a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 reacts after making a first down during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 reacts after making a first down during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 runs with the ball and is tackled during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 runs with the ball and is tackled during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 69

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to receive the snap during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to receive the snap during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 69

Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 interacts with long snapper Liam McCullough #48 on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 interacts with long snapper Liam McCullough #48 on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 reacts with team members after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 reacts with team members after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 carries the ball during a tackle during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 carries the ball during a tackle during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 and cornerback Teez Tabor #20 react after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 and cornerback Teez Tabor #20 react after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 reacts after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 scores a field goal during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 69

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 reacts after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 scores a field goal during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 reacts to a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 69

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 reacts to a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 breaks a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 69

Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 breaks a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 69

Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 and wide receiver Drake London #5 talk on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 and wide receiver Drake London #5 talk on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 blocks a catch during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 blocks a catch during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 69

Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 69

Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sharks hands with the Detroit Lions Quarterback after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sharks hands with the Detroit Lions Quarterback after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 pose with Detroit Lions players after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 pose with Detroit Lions players after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99, wide receiver Frank Darby #88, and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #80 close for a photo after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99, wide receiver Frank Darby #88, and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #80 close for a photo after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Report: Drake London's knee issue initially considered 'not a serious injury'

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick expected to undergo further testing on injury suffered in win over Lions

news

Who stood out in Falcons preseason game vs. Lions

Parker Hesse, Marcus Mariota and Qadree Ollison among top performers against Detroit

news

Recapping Marcus Mariota's first appearance as a Falcon in preseason game against Detroit Lions

Mariota played one quarter in Detroit, Drake London ruled out with knee injury.

news

Six Falcons to not play in first NFL preseason game against Detroit Lions

Four of the six have been working through previously reported injuries.

news

Five players to watch in Falcons first preseason game against Detroit Lions

Tori's already shared her five storylines to keep in mind for Friday's matchup. Now she takes you through her list of players.

news

'She has taught me patience': How major life change altered Desmond Ridder's outlook on life, NFL quest

Young daughter has given motivation, perspective to former University of Cincinnati quarterback as he works to establish himself with Falcons

news

What we're looking for in preseason opener against Detroit Lions

Tori breaks down her top five things to watch when the Falcons travel to Detroit.

news

Camp report: Marcus Mariota leadership style shines through as offensive chemistry builds, Michael Vick stops by, plus other news and notes

Feleipe Franks stands out both at tight end and quarterback during Wednesday's practice

news

Mike Vick on coming to Flowery Branch, 2022 Atlanta Falcons and QB Marcus Mariota

Falcons legend stopped by training camp on Wednesday

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch follow Falcons preseason game in Detroit

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks and Falcons QB situation, Roquan Smith and more

We also talk about players to watch vs. Lions, Dee Alford, Tory Andersen and D'Angelo Malone

Top News

'A part of who we are': What we learned in Falcons first preseason game against Detroit

Report: Drake London's knee issue initially considered 'not a serious injury'

Who stood out in Falcons preseason game vs. Lions

Extended Highlights | Falcons vs. Lions Preseason Week 1

Advertising