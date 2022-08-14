Presented by

Camp Report: Arthur Smith updates on Drake London's status, Mykal Walker, Kyle Pitts vs. A.J. Terrell and more

Pitts also receiving praise for his blocking abilities this training camp

Aug 14, 2022 at 05:29 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London was injured after his first - and only - catch in the Falcons first preseason game in Detroit on Friday. London immediately went into the medical tent after the 24-yard catch. He emerged moments later but it was announced he would not return to the game with a knee injury.

After the game, Arthur Smith said the Falcons would know more about London's injury when they returned to Atlanta. By Sunday's practice, though, London was not participating. Smith gave an update on London after said practice saying that the injury was "nothing we're concerned about long term."

RELATED CONTENT:

When asked if London would be healthy enough to return to practice at any point this week, Smith said "probably not," but continued to express that it was not an injury they were overly worried about. The head coach continued by saying he believes any player that is currently injured should still be ready by Week 1 of the regular season.

The Falcons travel to New York later in the week for two joint practices with the Jets before facing them in their second of three preseason games on Monday night. Based on Smith's comments on Sunday, the chances of seeing London in action and at 100 percent at that point seems slim, but it's a situation we'll continue to monitor throughout the week.

Walker stepping up as defensive field general

Mykal Walker has become an important part of this Falcons defense as a play-caller and communicator, which is vital for someone playing an inside linebacker spot. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees praised those abilities in a Sunday press conference, saying that he has been really impactful in those areas.

"Mentally, Mykal Walker is top shelf," Pees said. "He is really smart, football smart, and really understands, communicates. I have no qualms whatsoever about him understanding this defense. Understanding the position is sometimes still a work in progress but he's busting his butt and he's doing well. Communication-wise, Mykal is a great communicator knowing the defense."

At this early stage, Walker has been the defensive signal caller. He was a reserve behind Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones, but Pees knew even then that Walker was capable of running the show.

"Even though he wasn't the starter, I thought he was doing better than any of the starters did," Pees said. "When we did put him in, I thought he communicated well. He was always on top of it and was into it. Even before we started OTAs, we had him marked down as a guy who could call the huddle."

Game Photos | Preseason Week 1 Falcons at Lions

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions in the first preseason game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 talks to a Detroit Lions player during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 talks to a Detroit Lions player during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 catches a ball during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 catches a ball during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks to the players on the field during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks to the players on the field during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks to the players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks to the players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field for warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field for warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 walks into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 walks into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and The Atlanta Falcons walk into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and The Atlanta Falcons walk into the locker room before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 runs out to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 runs out to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 69

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 69

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons run on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 69

Atlanta Falcons run on to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 69

against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Offense lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 69

The Atlanta Falcons Offense lines up for a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 makes a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 makes a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton #79 runs to make a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton #79 runs to make a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 signals before a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 signals before a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 reacts with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 reacts after making a first down during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 reacts after making a first down during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 runs with the ball and is tackled during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #82 runs with the ball and is tackled during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 69

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to receive the snap during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to receive the snap during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 69

Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up for a play during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 interacts with long snapper Liam McCullough #48 on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 interacts with long snapper Liam McCullough #48 on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 reacts with team members after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 reacts with team members after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 carries the ball during a tackle during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 carries the ball during a tackle during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 and cornerback Teez Tabor #20 react after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 and cornerback Teez Tabor #20 react after a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 reacts after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 scores a field goal during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 69

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 reacts after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 scores a field goal during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 reacts to a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 69

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 reacts to a play during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 breaks a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 69

Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 breaks a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 69

Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 and wide receiver Drake London #5 talk on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 and wide receiver Drake London #5 talk on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 blocks a catch during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 blocks a catch during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 69

Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 69

Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sharks hands with the Detroit Lions Quarterback after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sharks hands with the Detroit Lions Quarterback after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 pose with Detroit Lions players after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 pose with Detroit Lions players after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99, wide receiver Frank Darby #88, and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #80 close for a photo after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99, wide receiver Frank Darby #88, and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #80 close for a photo after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Other news and notes

It's always a fun matchup when tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback A.J. Terrell lock horns in practice. Arguably the Falcons' two best players regardless of position don't often matchup, considering how much Pitts moves around the formation, but it's always well contested when they do.

Terrell won the first matchup, batting a Marcus Mariota pass out of Pitts' hands, He stood still and flexed to celebrate the moment. Mariota went right back to Pitts on the next rep, with the tight end slipping free for a moderate gain.

Speaking of Pitts, the tight end received praise from Smith and Pees for improvements in his blocking ability. While he's primarily known as a receiving threat as an in-line tight end or out wide, his improvement in the run game hasn't gone unnoticed. That could make him even more unpredictable, with defenses unsure if he'll stay in to block or go out into the patter.

DT Marlon Davidson missed another practice on Sunday, dealing with an undisclosed ailment. LB Nick Kwiatkoski, CB Darren Hall, CB Cornell Armstrong and London weren't out on the field, either. S Jaylinn Hawkins was extremely limited in his work. LB Troy Andersen was back at practice after missing the Lions game

WR Bryan Edwards was working without the yellow jersey, as he had in the last non-padded practice.

Open practice coming up at MBS

The Falcons will run an opening practice on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the first time they're worked out at their home venue during training camp. Get tickets for the event right here.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Bair: Mobile QBs Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder will add dynamic element to Falcons offense

Preseason performance confirmed quarterbacks will be aggressive running the football

news

'A part of who we are': What we learned in Falcons first preseason game against Detroit

Sure, the 27-23 win was a fun one, and yes, it was exciting. However, what you should actually take from this game is a lot more meaningful to the overall scope of the Falcons organization in 2022.

news

Report: Drake London's knee issue initially considered 'not a serious injury'

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick expected to undergo further testing on injury suffered in win over Lions

news

Who stood out in Falcons preseason game vs. Lions

Parker Hesse, Marcus Mariota and Qadree Ollison among top performers against Detroit

news

Recapping Marcus Mariota's first appearance as a Falcon in preseason game against Detroit Lions

Mariota played one quarter in Detroit, Drake London ruled out with knee injury.

news

Six Falcons to not play in first NFL preseason game against Detroit Lions

Four of the six have been working through previously reported injuries.

news

Five players to watch in Falcons first preseason game against Detroit Lions

Tori's already shared her five storylines to keep in mind for Friday's matchup. Now she takes you through her list of players.

news

'She has taught me patience': How major life change altered Desmond Ridder's outlook on life, NFL quest

Young daughter has given motivation, perspective to former University of Cincinnati quarterback as he works to establish himself with Falcons

news

What we're looking for in preseason opener against Detroit Lions

Tori breaks down her top five things to watch when the Falcons travel to Detroit.

news

Camp report: Marcus Mariota leadership style shines through as offensive chemistry builds, Michael Vick stops by, plus other news and notes

Feleipe Franks stands out both at tight end and quarterback during Wednesday's practice

news

Mike Vick on coming to Flowery Branch, 2022 Atlanta Falcons and QB Marcus Mariota

Falcons legend stopped by training camp on Wednesday

Top News

Camp Report: Arthur Smith updates on Drake London's status, Mykal Walker, Kyle Pitts vs. A.J. Terrell and more

Bair: Mobile QBs Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder will add dynamic element to Falcons offense

'A part of who we are': What we learned in Falcons first preseason game against Detroit

Report: Drake London's knee issue initially considered 'not a serious injury'

Advertising