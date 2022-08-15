Dueling 53-man roster projections, Part I: The offense

Scott's rebuttal: I'll just come out and say it: Tori has one too many in this position group. I know she'll argue that Avery Williams fits here but is primarily a return man, but I just have a tough time seeing how four backs (plus Williams) all get carries. I know Ollison has looked better in this camp – he talked about working on his short-area quickness this offseason – and has improved as a pass protector. I'm just not sure where his carries will come from. If one of these guys will be inactive each week, couldn't we just fortify another position group? I think Patterson, Williams and Allgeier are locks. That leaves Ollison as a really tough cut in my book.