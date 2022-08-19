Joint practice report: Grady Jarrett shines, eyes on Dee Alford, Jared Bernhardt vs. Sauce Gardner, situational football ramps up

Offensive line holding their own: Throughout the majority of practice, it seemed that the pocket for Mariota and Desmond Ridder was kept relatively clean. It was Drew Dalman's day as first team center, but it was Kaleb McGary who stood out across the offensive line on Friday. McGary looked solid in pass protection. Early in practice, McGary was the target of some Jets defensive line verbal jabs, but after Smith and Saleh cooled things down on the line of scrimmage, McGary settled in and looked pretty good throughout majority of practice.

Defensive line trying something new: With Davidson reportedly out for the preseason, and maybe beyond, the Falcons are looking for rotational depth along the defensive line. Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush and Ta'Quon Graham are the three you're sure about, but the Falcons are looking for a couple players who can provide some relief in rotation. On Friday, Abdullah Anderson was in that first team sub package. He's someone to keep an eye on throughout the next two weeks of the preseason to see if he can provide that much-needed depth on the defensive line.

Speaking of the defensive line: There should never be a question about the power and prowess of Jarrett. The veteran interior linemen had himself quite the day against the Jets, wreaking havoc a few times on Joe Flacco. Jarrett had - what should have been - a sack in the third down period, as well as a called sack during the end-of-half situation, too.

End-of-half situations: Since we're on the topic… The end-of-half situations ended practice on Friday and were the only periods that felt more live and unscripted than others. With 1:33 on the clock (and a tied game), neither the Falcons or Jets scored a touchdown during the period, but here's how it went: