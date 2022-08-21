What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

It was as important to Cannon as it was to Smith that this be far more than a grip and grin.

"When you raise your hand to swear an oath to the Constitution, you're offering your life up," Cannon said. "Over the last 20 years we've seen a lot of that. You have to make that meaningful. It's not just about football. Because of places like West Point, and because of the military, we're able to enjoy football on Sundays. I know that story resonates with the players."

Telling those stories is something important to the Falcons, Cannon and executive chairman and AMBSE owner Arthur Blank. That's why this was the second trip to West Point in the last four years and part of extensive efforts to honor the U.S. military.

"We take Salute to Service seriously," Cannon said. "Salute to Service is a one-week-a-year thing in the NFL. Arthur [Blank] has said that Salute to Service is something we're going to do 365 days a year. We use all of our platforms, from the Falcons to the United to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to continue to shine a spotlight on service and sacrifice.