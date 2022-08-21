Presented by

What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Team broke bread with Army football team, toured historic campus and heard stories of those lost in conflict after Saturday walk-through

Aug 21, 2022 at 06:40 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Kyle Pitts sat at a large round table, surrounded on all sides by U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadets. These Black Knights were all football players, hanging on every word, every story the Pro Bowl tight end told over lunch.

Having a star player in their midst is a rarity, and the players took full advantage of access to such a genuine and approachable talent. Pitts wasn't the only one holding court.

Falcons and Black Knights broke bread (and rotisserie chicken and shrimp fettuccini alfredo), across a massive meal room right after a Sunday walk-through at Michie Stadium, telling stories about the sport they all play.

This wasn't, however, a Q+A. This was a free exchange where players and coaches from both teams learned about one another and how they got to where they are.

AF_20220821_WestPoint_MM2_1484 web
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

"It was really cool," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "The common bond everybody in the room had was football, but everybody's experiences are completely different. Certainly, for our guys, their football experiences are very different.

"Listening to the stories about what these guys have to do, not only playing football here at West Point, but the other requirements that go into their time here, their schedules are extremely tough. It's a great academics school, plus all the other commitments they have with the Army, but they still find a way to get it all done. I think it was pretty inspiring for our guys to listen to those stories."

AF_20220821_WestPoint_MM3_0023 web
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons did more than just practice, eat and leave. The entire traveling party spent the day learning about West Point, its history and the sacrifices some of its alumni have made in defense of this country.

That included a trip through West Point Cemetery, where veterans told stories about their fallen classmates. That included tales about Capt. Eric Paliwoda, Capt. Matthew Ferrara and Maj. Thomas Kennedy, with the focus on how they lived before making the ultimate sacrifice.

"I didn't know the history of the cemetery here, but that was very powerful to see, and very sobering," Smith said. "I can't thank West Point enough for letting us come around and showing us the campus."

AF_20220821_WestPoint_MM2_1761 web
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Coming to West Point was Smith's idea. Only a walk-through was scheduled for Sunday, a light day between two joint practices with the New York Jets and Monday night's preseason game against them.

"We had a day to fill, and I wanted to do something that I thought we all could learn from," Smith said. "It worked out perfectly."

It also set up a homecoming of sorts for Steve Cannon. Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment's CEO graduated with honors from West Point in 1986 and was Airborne Ranger qualified and a reached the ranks of U.S. Army 1st Lt. during his years of service.

The Falcons Visit West Point

Take a look as the team visits West Point the day before facing the Jets.

Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay talks with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and running back Avery Williams #35 during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 reads a plaque during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets fans during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Cadet Falcons fans watch on during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Army Football players during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players walk around the campus during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

View of the cemetery entrance during an Atlanta Falcons visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players listen during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 and wide receiver KeeSean Johnson #81 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 greets a military member during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

A military member speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66, offensive lineman Rick Leonard #71, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74, tackle Jake Matthews #70, and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Cannon poses with military members during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail view of a headstone at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

A military member speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

View of Atlanta Falcons players listening to a speaker at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 and Jacob Gurley pose for a photo at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players and staff walk through the Mess Hall during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail view of a headstone at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Overall view of the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Players view a mural in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

A member of the military gives a tour during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 signs an autograph on a lacrosse helmet during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48, free safety Dean Marlowe #21, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 view a mural in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Cannon gives a jersey away during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 signs a flag during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith receives a plaque during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players walk around the cemetery during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Cannon speaks with military members during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail image during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Group photo with Atlanta Falcons and military members during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

It was as important to Cannon as it was to Smith that this be far more than a grip and grin.

"When you raise your hand to swear an oath to the Constitution, you're offering your life up," Cannon said. "Over the last 20 years we've seen a lot of that. You have to make that meaningful. It's not just about football. Because of places like West Point, and because of the military, we're able to enjoy football on Sundays. I know that story resonates with the players."

Telling those stories is something important to the Falcons, Cannon and executive chairman and AMBSE owner Arthur Blank. That's why this was the second trip to West Point in the last four years and part of extensive efforts to honor the U.S. military.

"We take Salute to Service seriously," Cannon said. "Salute to Service is a one-week-a-year thing in the NFL. Arthur [Blank] has said that Salute to Service is something we're going to do 365 days a year. We use all of our platforms, from the Falcons to the United to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to continue to shine a spotlight on service and sacrifice.

"For the coaches and players to come here, to take time out of a busy schedule before they take the field against the Jets, it's a huge testament that we honor and respect those who are protecting all of us. This is a cool, visible sign that we mean what we say."

AF_20220821_WestPoint_SL1_5050 16x9
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
