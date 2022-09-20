Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL regular season

Tyler Allgeier listed as second-team running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson with Damien Williams on IR

Sep 20, 2022 at 03:53 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have found some stasis on their depth chart heading into Sunday's game with the Seattle Seahawks. Recent 53-man roster addition Abdullah Anderson was listed as a second-team defensive tackle and Tyler Allgeier moved into the second running back slot behind Cordarrelle Patterson with Damien Williams now on injured reserve. Outside that, everything remained the same.

One thing to note when looking at this document. It doesn't lay out who we'll see on game day. We've seen Quinton Bell as the fourth edge rusher in Week 1, DeAngelo Malone in Week 2, for example.

Backup left tackle Chuma Edoga has been inactive the first two weeks, so he wouldn't have been the backup left tackle. Germain Ifedi would be a swing tackle supporting both flanks.

We also saw Erik Harris work some in the slot versus the Rams, so the team's versatility can also play a part in where these guys line up on a game day.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonBryan EdwardsJared Bernhardt
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel HodgeDamiere Byrd
RBCordarrelle PattersonTyler AllgeierAvery Williams
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAnthony RushAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
LBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
LBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
