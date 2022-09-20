Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons have found some stasis on their depth chart heading into Sunday's game with the Seattle Seahawks. Recent 53-man roster addition Abdullah Anderson was listed as a second-team defensive tackle and Tyler Allgeier moved into the second running back slot behind Cordarrelle Patterson with Damien Williams now on injured reserve. Outside that, everything remained the same.
One thing to note when looking at this document. It doesn't lay out who we'll see on game day. We've seen Quinton Bell as the fourth edge rusher in Week 1, DeAngelo Malone in Week 2, for example.
Backup left tackle Chuma Edoga has been inactive the first two weeks, so he wouldn't have been the backup left tackle. Germain Ifedi would be a swing tackle supporting both flanks.
We also saw Erik Harris work some in the slot versus the Rams, so the team's versatility can also play a part in where these guys line up on a game day.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Bryan Edwards
|Jared Bernhardt
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Anthony Rush
|Abdullah Anderson
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|LB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams