Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts and Falcons red-zone performance 

SEATTLE – Greetings, everyone, from the West Coast. Woke up Sunday in Los Angeles, went to sleep in Seattle. That's where the Falcons will stay this week, between the Rams and Seahawks games.

It's a smart move on the Falcons part, to stay out here over making separate cross-country flights. It's a good team-building experience early in the season, and the Falcons are now hoping to come out of this two-game swing a 1-1 following a tough loss to the Rams.

What went wrong? What needs to get fixed? Which players need to get better or more involved? We tackle all those issues in this Monday Bair Mail episode:

Zackery Goodnight from Dallas, Tex.

I feel like the last two weeks, every aspect of game besides PASSING has kept us in these games. But i feel like when it comes time to pass, Mariota is so inconsistent and seems to have no poise unless he's out of the pocket. So, I can't imagine the coaching staff, the front office, and even you guys writing for the team don't see these mistakes Mariota is making?

I know the entire team has made mistakes, but we got to be serious here, when is it time to give Ridder a shot? I feel like we are just hoping Mariota knocks the rust off and figures it out. But hoping is not showing up in crucial moments on Sundays. When is the coaching staff seriously going to consider Ridder and quit holding on to experience?

Bair: Thanks for the question, Zackery. It's a tough one, but it's fair. I kept an eye on the sideline when the score severely lopsided, and never saw any indication Desmond Ridder was even entering warm-up mode.

I really like Marcus as an athlete and a human being, but I can see some issues in his performance that would set off alarm bells in fans when the team isn't winning. Regarding a change at quarterback, I'll tell you that, personally, I'm not there yet. Not even close, actually.

I think Mariota will continue to grow and improve and help this team win ball games. I also think not every error on his tab is his fault. There are offensive growing pains all over the place. Mariota deserves more patience and time to show what he can do. Two games aren't enough, and there's a lot to like when Mariota's going strong. There are also issues he has to fix posthaste.

There's also one factor in this discussion that none of us know for sure – is Ridder ready to enter a game? We don't see him in meetings. We don't see him take many practice reps any more, with most sessions being closed to the media. I know he improved a ton over the summer. That doesn't make him ready for an NFL game.

My point in all that: There's a ton that goes into a QB switch, and the fallout of such a move is real. After two games, I'm just not there. Patience is required as this offense comes together with a new quarterback and his relatively unique skill set.

Here's what Arthur Smith said about Mariota's performance, which I think is a fair and accurate assessment: