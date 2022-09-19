Tori's Takeaways: Weight of red zone inefficiencies continues to hold Falcons back in loss to Los Angeles Rams

The Falcons went 3-for-10 on third down and 50 percent in the red zone. If either of these stat lines shake out differently, perhaps the final score is different, too. 

Sep 18, 2022 at 09:05 PM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. -- For two weeks in a row, the Falcons have put themselves in the position to win a game. For two weeks in a row, they've lost. And for two weeks in a row, two lines in the stat book played a major factor in said losses.

When the Saints were on the opposite side of the field in Week 1, the Falcons had a 50 percent touchdown conversion rate in the red zone. They were 2-for-4.

Meanwhile, the Saints scored all three times when they got inside the 20-yard line.

"We don't capitalize. We settle for three. Those usually add up," Arthur Smith said after the loss. "You get into the fourth quarter, it comes down and play here and there. I mean, there's a lot of little things that add up."

Red zone inefficiencies "usually come back to hurt you," he continued.

Fast forward a week, and the same song and dance happened in Los Angeles.

This time, the Falcons were on the other end of a fourth quarter comeback, taking a 31-10 lead by the Rams and shrinking it to the - would be - final score of 31-27.

Again, the Falcons went 2-for-4 in the red zone. The Rams - on the other hand - were 4-for-5. The Falcons also had a 30 percent conversion rate on third down, not unlike their 38 percent conversion rate against the Saints. In a game that - once again - came down to a final, long-shot chance in the fourth quarter to win the game, it begs the question if these numbers are discouraging because they were the difference in yet another loss for the Falcons.

Smith is right: When the heat of the fourth quarter is on, it usually comes down to a play here or a play there that decides the victor. But the Falcons lost on Sunday not because they couldn't connect on a Hail Mary throw. They lost because they didn't score a touchdown until well into the third quarter.

After the game, offensive lineman Jake Matthews said the goal of football is to score touchdowns. It's not kick field goals. It's to get in the endzone.

"We're not in the game to kick field goals. We're in it to score touchdowns," Matthews said. "We have to score more points to win, and that's the bottom line."

More so, there's the issue of cleanliness in the red area, too. The Falcons knew going into Sunday's game that they were going to get the reigning Super Bowl champions "best shot." They knew their own best shot had to be one that was clean. There is no room for errors, particularly ones that play a part in taking away points.

Too often the Falcons shot themselves in the foot with an untimely penalty in the red zone. Take the first drive as an example:

The Falcons did a fine job moving the ball downfield, but on third and six inside the red zone, Chris Lindstrom is called for a false start. A play later, Marcus Mariota is sacked. Then, Younghoe Koo misses a 44-yard field goal. So, in essence, you have a productive opening drive that yields no points.

Two series later, another redzone penalty (this time holding on Drew Dalman) put Atlanta in a third and long situation already down by 14. They settled for a short field goal from Koo, but a 14-3 deficit feels very different than a 14-7 deficit. Just like a 31-27 loss feels different than a 32-31 win.

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

When prompted about how crucial these stat lines are when a game is so closely contested down the stretch, Smith said, "There are things we have to clean up, and we will... Guys made plays late and gave us a shot."

Before this Smith said the Falcons didn't play a perfect game but "need a breakthrough." But as we've seen for two weeks now, one play isn't perhaps the breakthrough the Falcons need.

While a win or a loss doesn't necessarily come down to one singular play, it can come down to a lack of execution when it counts, and every trip to the red zone counts.

After two weeks, two losses and two 50 percent red zone touchdown conversions, that is what the Falcons have to clean up.

Game Photos | Week 2 Falcons at Rams

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams in the second game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 celebrates after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 celebrates after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a first down during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a first down during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 intercepts a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 intercepts a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 rushes the quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 rushes the quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first half Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first half Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 forces a fumble on a punt during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 forces a fumble on a punt during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 forces a fumble on a punt during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 forces a fumble on a punt during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 intercepts a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 intercepts a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 reacts after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 reacts after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 intercepts a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 intercepts a

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a first down against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a first down against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 makes a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 makes a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 is seen on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 is seen on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive huddle during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, tackle Kaleb McGary #76, and offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 return to the locker room after warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, tackle Kaleb McGary #76, and offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 return to the locker room after warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is seen on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is seen on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Related Content

news

Bair: 'Never-say-die mentality' vital to 2022 Falcons, but wins will come after they take the next step

This year's group carries right attitude into tough situations, but must execute better to break through

news

'They give me all the confidence in the world to go be myself out there': Drake London on his first career touchdown, playing in his hometown

London had eight receptions for 86 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown vs. Rams

news

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons Week 2 contest vs. Rams

Atlanta comeback comes up just short as Falcons fall to Rams

news

Falcons inactives: Two Atlanta rookies make league debut

Falcons go heavy at running back after Damien Williams is placed on IR.

news

Falcons place veteran running back on injured reserve

Damien Williams is dealing with a rib injury that he sustained against the Saints last Sunday. Plus Falcons announce practice squad elevations.

news

Five things to watch as Falcons face Los Angeles Rams in Week 2

Atlanta begins its West Coast trip this weekend. How will the team regroup following loss to the Saints?

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the running back rotation, likelihood Tyler Allgeier is active against Rams

Damien Williams' rib injury may make way for the rookie running back to make his league debut after the running back in ruled out for Sunday's game.

news

Falcons injury report: Damien Williams receives designation on official injury report

Veteran running back missed his third straight practice on Friday with a rib injury

news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Mykal Walker, Marcus Mariota and how to fuel an upset vs. Rams

You questions get answers in the final mailbag before Falcons face Rams at SoFi Stadium

news

Nerdy Birds: How Cordarrelle Patterson, the offensive line, and pass rush will impact the Rams game

Matt and John highlight the stats-based storylines you need to know about heading into each contest

news

Falcons Daily: What Falcons defense learned from Saints loss, can apply vs. Rams

Falcons did an excellent job creating defensive pressure. For three quarters. Moving forward, they know they've got to finish

Bair: 'Never-say-die mentality' vital to 2022 Falcons, but wins will come after they take the next step

'They give me all the confidence in the world to go be myself out there': Drake London on his first career touchdown, playing in his hometown

Tori's Takeaways: Weight of red zone inefficiencies continues to hold Falcons back in loss to Los Angeles Rams

Falcons' Top Plays vs. Rams Week 2

