10 under-the-radar Falcons players who caught my eye during 2022 preseason

You've seen tons of Falcons 53-man roster projections this summer, including a few on this here website. You'll look over a few most in coming days, as reporters and fans try to figure out who the Falcons will keep on their initial regular-season roster and how it's constructed.

What you're about to read isn't that. Nor is it a listing of everyone who performed well over 20 training camp practices, countless walk-throughs and three preseason games. This is a group of, let's call them, under-the-radar players I have been impressed by during this Falcons training camp.

And we're eliminating the obvious ones. We'll all know that Kyle Pitts rips and that A.J. Terrell is something special. We've also analyzed the heck out of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and other top Falcons draft picks, so we're gonna leave them off, too. You won't find presumptive starters here, either, though there will be a story soon on young players I think are ready to take the next step.

This story is about the guys who came to camp outside the spotlight yet still showed up and showed out all the time and caught my eye.

Let's get to a few standouts who brought it time and again this summer.

ILB Nate Landman: The Colorado product is the reason why this list exists. I wanted to find some space to highlight the linebacker and players like him at the end of the summer. Simply put: I love the way Landman plays football. He's always around the ball. He's fluid moving from sideline to sideline. He seems to have a good grasp of the scheme for an undrafted rookie. I think the dude I think he's an NFL-caliber player. While it may be tough for him to crack the 53-man roster in his position group, he'd be a real asset on the practice squad.