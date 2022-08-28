Desmond Ridder on having poise, being coached by Arthur Smith and his first preseason start

On the last play of the second quarter, Ridder threw another interception to Jacksonville, but it was honestly an intended throw away pass to close out the half. Making those mental mistakes and recovering from them is something Ridder has done since his high school playing days.

"As a quarterback you have to play the next play no matter what happens on the last one," Ridder said, "No matter what happened on the last one, or the drop before, go out there and play the next play and it's a new opportunity to be made."

Over the course of the past week, Arthur Smith has talked a lot about how he's not waiting on Ridder as rookie but how's he going to coach him like he's been here already, and Ridder fully embraces it. The confidence that Smith has in the rookie spills over into Ridder's game.

"It makes me feel good because one, I know he cares," Ridder said. "He's knows what player I can be and sees the potential that I have and he's just trying to get everything out of me. I love that as a coach. I don't care if it's hard coaching, soft coaching, whatever it may be, and sometimes it is tough when he gives it to me but that's fine. You remember these things; you remember these moments but they're not only better for myself but the team as well."

Ridder sees the growth in himself as a quarterback, but he knows there a ton of work to do. His knowledge of the system, his command over the offense and his playmaking ability has been clear. Now he's looking to step things a step further as his first NFL season nears.