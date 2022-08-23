Presented by

Falcons cut four, waive/injured another to reach 80-man NFL roster limit

Defensive lineman Jalen Dalton waived with an injury designation on Tuesday afternoon

Aug 23, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons made a series of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon to meet the 80-man roster limit now mandated by the NFL this week.

Receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts and outside linebacker Kuony Deng were cut, the team announced, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was waived with an injury.

There are some bigger names in this group, including a few perceived contenders for a spot on the original 53-man roster.

Dalton was in that group, practiced with first and second units to establish a role in the defensive line rotation. He started Monday night's preseason game against the Jets – Grady Jarrett didn't play – and had a tackle for loss over 16 defensive snaps.

Injury obviously played a role here, though details on it might have to wait until Arthur Smith's next press conference on Wednesday afternoon. If Dalton clears waivers, he'll revert to the Falcons injured reserve and be out for the season unless an injury settlement is reached.

Tate was signed in free agency and thought to be a contender for significant snaps, but the 6-foot-5 veteran was typically with the lower units and was behind other options in the position group. Allison was signed after try out at the team's rookie minicamp and had flashed as a playmaker.

Deng was an undrafted free agent from Cal and a relative longshot to make the roster. Pitts joined the Falcons practice squad on Nov. 10, 2021 and was elevated for a game last season. He had an uphill battle to earn a spot in a competitive position group.

The Falcons have one more roster cut remaining, needing to trim it to 53 on Aug. 30.

