Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

Some additional context to what you just read. The Jets played just 6 of 11 defensive starters on the first series, less on the second two.

Also, it must be said that the long completions to Pitts and Firkser could be considered underthrown, and that leading passes could've resulted in bigger gains. Still, the Falcons first-unit offense has scored 17 points in four preseason drives over two games. That ain't half bad. It also shows that progress is being made on that side of the ball.

In terms of running back rotations, Patterson was in for one play and lined up as a receiver. Damien Williams got early work, and Tyler Allgeier rotated in with the top group, especially in the red zone.

Defensively, Grady Jarrett didn't play. He didn't need to after a strong run of recent practices. A.J. Terrell and Cxasey Hayward played just one series, though linebackers Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker and safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins played a bit more.