Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

First-team offense scores 10 points over three drives

Aug 22, 2022 at 09:49 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Kyle Pitts lined up outside and found full speed shortly after the second snap. He put a move on Jets cornerback Bryce Hall in Monday night's preseason game, faked like he was going inside before leaking back out.

Hall bit. Hard.

Pitts blew past his coverage and Marcus Mariota lofted one to him for a 52-yard gain. The drive stalled in the red zone and Younghoe Koo converted a 23-yard field goal attempt.

But, unlike the previous preseason game, the first-team offense wasn't done. Well, minus Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson of course. Instead of one series, the top unit got three.

And came away with 10 points.

The second drive was maybe better than the first, highlighted by a 39-yard completion to Anthony Firkser and a 13-yard touchdown strike to Olamide Zaccheaus.

The third wasn't productive, a three and out followed by a Bradley Pinion punt.

Mariota finished with an impressive stat line: 6-for-10 for 132 yards, a touchdown, no picks and a 137.5 passer rating.

Some additional context to what you just read. The Jets played just 6 of 11 defensive starters on the first series, less on the second two.

Also, it must be said that the long completions to Pitts and Firkser could be considered underthrown, and that leading passes could've resulted in bigger gains. Still, the Falcons first-unit offense has scored 17 points in four preseason drives over two games. That ain't half bad. It also shows that progress is being made on that side of the ball.

In terms of running back rotations, Patterson was in for one play and lined up as a receiver. Damien Williams got early work, and Tyler Allgeier rotated in with the top group, especially in the red zone.

Defensively, Grady Jarrett didn't play. He didn't need to after a strong run of recent practices. A.J. Terrell and Cxasey Hayward played just one series, though linebackers Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker and safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins played a bit more.

The Jets didn't score against the Falcons first unit, though they didn't play starters in this preseason game.

