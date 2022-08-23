Who stood out in Falcons second preseason game against New York Jets

After two joint practices in New York, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Ade Ogundeji stand out on Monday night. 

Aug 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After two joint practices earlier in the week, the Falcons and Jets faced off on Monday night. The Falcons lost 24-16.

Arthur Smith said earlier in the week to take everything throughout this week of joint practices with a grain of salt. And that's how the Falcons second preseason game should be taken, too. The Jets didn't play hardly any of their starters at all on Monday night. The Falcons did throughout the first quarter. The final quarter and a half of the game, though? That time was primarily used for all reserves of both squads.

So, with all of this in mind, who stood out for the Falcons and what does their limited evaluations mean for the overall scope of where this team is in the preseason?

Let's discuss.

Marcus Mariota

Against Detroit last week, we saw Mariota for a single drive. On Monday night against the Jets, we saw a lot more of the Falcons starter. He finished the first quarter connecting on 6-of-10 passes for 132 yards. He looked well under control of the offense, connecting with Kyle Pitts for a 52-yard catch and later Olamide Zaccheaus for a 13-yard touchdown reception that saw Zaccheaus run a beautiful concept of a route.

If we're nit-picking Mariota's performance, it would be that a few of his passes were under thrown. His 53-yard pass to Pitts had the tight end slowing down in his route to time up his catch. In the second drive, Mariota did something similar with a pass to Anthony Firkser that went for a 39-yard pick up. If these throws are out in front of Pitts and Firkser we may be talking touchdowns. Mariota's final drive of the first quarter wasn't as productive as the first two. He threw a ball into the ground intended for Qadree Ollison on second down, and followed it up by missing Zaccheaus on third down, too.

It's the preseason, so timing will come, and it's not something to be overly concerned with, just something to note. But hey, 132 yards for Mariota in one quarter isn't too bad of a night. There are just some things timing-wise to clean up for the veteran quarterback moving forward.

AF_20220822_ATLatNYJ_SL1_5374
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder

Let's talk the rookie now.

Something Arthur Smith has spoken at length about throughout training camp and the preseason is wanting to see how players respond to failure. He wants to see players bounce back when things break down, and in the second quarter of Monday night's game, things did break down.

Penalties rained down on the Falcons offense in the second quarter. Jalen Mayfield was called for a false start when the Falcons were looking at a fourth down situation from the Jets one yard line. It was a moment that saw Smith heatedly get after Ridder and the offensive line as they made their way to the sideline afterwards.

The Falcons defense got a stop, though, and the second-team offense got the ball back with two minutes left in the half. Ridder bounced back from the previous drive well. He looked crisp with his passes and saw success finding Jared Bernhardt for three passes for 67 yards. Again, penalties accumulated, though. Offensive holdings and an illegal shift kept the Falcons out of the endzone, and they settled for a short field goal from Younghoe Koo to end the half.

Despite the errors, it should be noted that Ridder continued to respond with the penalties by making something happen to move the ball downfield. Feleipe Franks came in at quarterback halfway through the third quarter, so Ridder's night ended with the rookie quarterback going 10-for-13 through the air with 143 yards. Not a bad stat line overall.

Ade Ogundeji

One of the biggest compliments I could give someone is that I notice when they're not on the field. I felt that way with Ogundeji on Monday night. He only had two tackles, one for a loss, in his appearance, but he made things happen when he was in. Ogundeji was always around the ball throughout the three series he was in for.

He got solid penetration a few times, and put a bit of pressure on the Jets tackles. Ogundeji was called for a roughing the passer call as he fell forward into Mike White's legs on third down. He - and Smith - didn't particularly like the call, but the defense held up afterwards, and Ogundeji finished his night solidifying - in my mind at least - that he's an important part of not just this current defense but what the outside linebacker position is actively trying to grow into.

AF_20220822_ATLatNYJ_SL1_5438
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier

We saw quite a bit of Allgeier early against the Jets on Monday. He played late against Detroit, with Ollison getting majority of the first team reps. However, Allgeier got a lot more work with Mariota and the rest of the first team offense. He stayed in throughout Ridder's reps in the second quarter, too.

Allgeier ran hard, gaining noticeable yards after initial contact on a few of his six runs. He only had 17 rushing yards, but they seemed to be yards well-earned and well-timed. Smith also had him catching a few passes out of the backfield, too. He had three catches on four targets for 12 yards. In all, it was a nice performance by the rookie running back.

AF_20220822_ATLatNYJ_SL4_4015
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Not one person, but the entire defensive interior

Grady Jarrett was held back on Monday night after two productive days of work during the Falcons and Jets joint practices earlier in the week. This was good for two reasons: 1) no one needed to see Jarrett. He's Jarrett. Keep him healthy and ready for Week 1. And 2) we need as many evaluations of the depth of the defensive interior as we can get.

Injuries have shrunk this position group significantly throughout training camp and the preseason. The Falcons are looking for players to step into more prominent roles because of it. On Monday, we saw a plethora of defensive linemen take the field. Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush continue to feel like the ones best suited to slot in beside Jarrett come Week 1 of the season, but the Falcons first team defense also saw players like Jalen Dalton, Abdullah Anderson and Timothy Horne rotate in at times throughout the first half. They consistently stayed in throughout the second half, too. There were a lot of reps given to these guys on Monday.

There's a 53-man roster cut down that's coming soon. Do the Falcons have the needed depth at this position to lead them into the regular season? Or do they need to hit the free agency market to bring in more reinforcements? It would seem the Falcons coaching staff is doing their due diligence during these first two preseason games to find out.

Call for questions

Submit your post-Jets-game questions right here for inclusion in the next installment of Bair Mail.

Arrival Photos | Preseason Week 2 Falcons at Jets

The Falcons have arrived at MetLife Stadium ahead of a Monday night match-up against the New York Jets in Preseason Game 2.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 22

Atlanta Falcons players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 22

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 22

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 22

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 22

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons receiver Stanley Berryhill #80 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 22

Atlanta Falcons receiver Stanley Berryhill #80 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 22

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 22

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 22

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 22

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 22

Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What we've learned about Desmond Ridder through two preseason games

Box score doesn't tell full story for talented, developing rookie quarterback

news

Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

First-team offense scores 10 points over three drives

news

Five players to watch against New York Jets on Monday night

After two joint practices with the Jets, who's standing out?

news

Atlanta Falcons to open Ticketmaster Studios in November

New state-of-the-art digital production facility located at Falcons training facility

news

What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Team broke bread with Army football team, toured historic campus and heard stories of those lost in conflict after Saturday walk-through

news

What we're watching in Falcons second preseason game vs. New York Jets

Atlanta will face New York on Monday night. Here are four storyline to take note of.

news

'He's just cutting it loose:' How Kaleb McGary has found right form, proper mindset heading into 2022 season

Why coaches, teammates and McGary himself agree that the right tackle is having his best NFL camp

news

Kyle Pitts on being called a 'create-a-player on Madden' video game

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh had some kind words for Falcons star tight end

news

Joint practice report: Kyle Pitts in the redzone, Geronimo Allison fighting for a spot, nickel position intrigue

The Falcons and Jets went no-pads on Saturday. Arthur Smith says to take everything with a grain of salt.

news

'It's a good proving ground': Grady Jarrett on state of Falcons defensive line entering intense preseason stretch

Position group working to overcome injury setbacks to Vincent Taylor, Marlon Davidson

news

Joint practice report: Grady Jarrett shines, eyes on Dee Alford, Jared Bernhardt vs. Sauce Gardner, situational football ramps up

The Falcons traveled to the Jets facility on Friday for the first of two joint practices. Here's what went down.

Top News

What we've learned about Desmond Ridder through two preseason games

Who stood out in Falcons second preseason game against New York Jets

Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

Sideline Access: Mariota throws an absolute dart to Zaccheaus in a tight window for the touchdown

Advertising