Joint practice report: Arthur Smith reflects on camp, Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, Dee Alford and more from workout with Jaguars

Desmond Ridder committed to (and making) steady progress

Desmond Ridder is not a finished product by any stretch. He is not expected to start. That's Marcus Mariota's spot, one the veteran has earned through quality play.

So let's focus, for a second, on how the rookie quarterback out of Cincinnati is committed to working through issues as they arise, leading the steady progress we've seen from him throughout camp. He's discernably better than he was a month or even two weeks ago, with gains made in several areas. He looks more decisive and more accurate, showing solid anticipation on many throws that end up incomplete.

That's no accident for a player who gets coached hard and appreciates the challenge, striving for improvement as the weeks progress on the field and through scheme mastery. That will certainly continue after he plays Jacksonville and learns from that game tape, and certainly beyond that in what's expected to be a backup role.

"My goal for, No. 1: life, and No. 2: my profession, I follow the old cliché of trying to get one percent better every day," Ridder said on Thursday. "I'm finding one thing out here on the field to home in on, whether it's [technique or reads], and get better at that thing. That will help me improve and help the team improve as well."

Ridder has made strides in several spots but identified the area where he has grown the most.

"My base understand understanding of the offense has grown, which has helped with my execution," Ridder said. "There are still some hiccups, but I'm trying to get rid of those completely and play flawlessly."

Alford shines again (and again, and again)

You might be tired of hearing about Dee Alford in all of these practice reports, but it's impossible not to include him. The dude makes a big play almost every day.

He made two on Wednesday, with a pair of head's up interceptions where he undercut routes to take the ball away. He was used a ton as a first-team slot cornerback, a common occurrence at this point, and shows up time and again.