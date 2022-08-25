How KhaDarel Hodge worked on physical, mental health preparing for Falcons opportunity

It has definitely helped Hodge go out and play well all summer. The fifth-year veteran has put himself in solid position to earn a 53-man roster spot, with a week remaining before cutdown day. He seems more secure than most heading into the home stretch thanks to quality contributions in practices and preseason games, often while working with the first team.

Hodge has played himself into good position, thanks to a proper mindset, improved conditioning and another confidence-boosting effort.

"It comes from studying, too," Hodge said. "I have picked up on my film study and being in my playbook. I pick it up morning and night, knowing exactly what to do and when to do it is another way to keep from thinking as much, and then I can just go out and win."