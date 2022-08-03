Camp report: Drake London says speed of game slowing down 'day by day,' Roddy White, Deion Jones and more

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons receiver Drake London has started his first NFL training camp strong. The No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick has created consistent separation, made several big plays downfield and has looked comfortable working outside and in the slot.

London still says there's an adjustment to the NFL game, with the biggest a common refrain among rookies: the speed of the game.

That's not always physical. It's how fast you must process information, how fast others read and react. And, as is often the case, those experienced, scheme-savvy veterans are also quick. And they'll prey on your hesitation.

"That's what all of us rookies are going through right now, trying to slow it down and get to the right assignments, the right plays and get a feel for everything," London said after Wednesday's practice. "I feel like we're progressing in that area right now."

The question that almost always follows statement about the speed of the game: When does it slow down.

London's answer was interesting. It's happening in real time, essentially with every experience that's repeated. If you're learning constantly and working on scheme mastery, every repetition is a chance to get just a little better, for the game speed to decelerate.

"Day by day it starts slowing down," London said. "Here and there you'll notice it, on certain plays. That especially true if you run the same one. Compared to the first time, maybe you're looking at the defense a certain way. There are little things like that helping me and other rookies along the way."

Top-tier opposition is helping London as well. He's tested most every day when facing first-unit cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward, savvy players at or near the top of their games. London relishes those opportunities when present, trying to take as much as possible from each experience.

"I've learned a lot of things," London said. "This whole experience is a learning process, and every day going against the caliber of guys we have, including Casey and A.J., is helping me a lot as we go through this process."

