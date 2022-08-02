Camp Report: Bryan Edwards return, Casey Haywards interception, center rotation spotlight

Every single day of training camp bring forth a new center running with the first team. Arthur Smith said on the first day of training camp that everyone should expect to see Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman rotating at the position. But how many of us thought that meant rotating every other drill or every other day? I surely didn't think Smith meant they would switch out daily, which is exactly what they've been doing for the last week.

At some point, a decision will have to be made as to who the starting center will be come Week 1 of the season. So, I asked Arthur Smith what he needs to see from Dalman or Hennessy to be able to make that decision. His answer had everything to do with the command he feels the position has over the offense.

"Obviously, the physical stuff you need to see inside, but a lot of it is command... They run the show out there. They're right down the middle of your offense: Your center and your quarterback. If they've got command you have a good shot," Smith said. "I've seen Ben Jones do it. He helped change the culture in Tennessee. He came in there and was a guy who could anchor the middle. We're looking for somebody who has that kind of command. Obviously, you see Alex Mack did it here, and did it at a high level.

"It's such an important position and the minimum job requirement is to be able to block your guy, but we want to see that presence as well."

With this in mind, I took this thought to Dalman and Hennessy themselves. What does it look like for you - I asked - to demonstrate command, whether that be on the field or in the meeting room?

Here are their answers, which honestly speak for themselves the same way Smith's does:

"O-line is such a unit-based position, so - for me - it's having the guys around me feel confident that communication is a no-factor," Dalman said, "that everything I am going to need to say is going to come out quickly and clearly, and they're going to be comfortable. That's what I think of when I think of command. I think we're both doing that right now."

From Hennessy: "It's one of the most difficult parts of the job, but it's also what makes (playing) center fun. Everyone naturally looks to you because you are that guy, regardless of age, but then you need to do your job and take command of things... I think a lot of it has to do with mentality: How I approach things and how I approach my relationships with the other guys. It's obviously knowing that we're all on the same team, but at the same time it's my job to keep those guys in line. I have to get that done, and they know I have to get that done. It won't always be the friendliest thing, but as long as we're all on the same page and we're putting out a good product together that's all that's really important."