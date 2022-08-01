Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Troy Anderson, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and rolling (essentially) with two QBs

Billy Kealoha from Honolulu, Hi.

I was just wondering, since edge rusher position is filled with young guys who need to learn the position, has there been any consideration of trying Troy Anderson there? He is taller and faster than Ebiketie. I hear ultra-athletic, smart, instinctual, and has already learned and played multiple positions especially since looks like he will be further down depth chart at ILB compared to Edge where it's still wide open beside Carter probably being one starter. Dallas used Micah Parsons both inside and out so wondering if this has even been considered.

Bair: Tory Andersen is a versatile talent. The inside linebacker has college experience played on the outside, in addition to offensive play at quarterback and running back. He has experience as a blitzer and is good going forward.

There is nothing, however, to indicate the Falcons are branching Andersen out. He has focused on inside linebacker, with plenty to learn at that position. The Falcons have said they'll focus him on one position, but they could change their minds. That hasn't happened yet. Arthur Smith prizes versatility, however, and Andersen has that in spades.

Roderick Jackson from Riverdale, Ga.

As of right now the Falcons only have 3 quarterbacks listed on the roster including Feleipe Franks, who has played mostly at TE. Does this mean that we will get to see Mariota and Ridder for an extended amount of time during the preseason or will we probably sign some QBs to avoid getting players injured during preseason?

Bair: It is interesting that the Falcons are rolling with two quarterbacks. They have a third option in Feleipe Franks, but he's focus on tight end at the moment. He could well play quarterback in the preseason, but it's certainly setting up like both Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder will see time in those exhibition games. I'd bet Ridder sees a ton.