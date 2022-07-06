Frank Bush on Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

Falcons inside linebackers coach breaks down new-look position group

Jul 06, 2022 at 12:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons were previously set at the inside linebacker spot. Few players contributed to the position group, because, well, Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun never came off the field. Mykal Walker was activated at times over the last few years and has fared well.

RELATED CONTENT:

We're looking at a much different scenario heading into 2022. There's at least a level of uncertainty about Jones' long-term future with the club, considering his elevated price point. The Falcons added a ton to the position group, with Rashaan Evan and Nick Kwiatkoski signing in free agency and Tory Andersen added with the No. 58 overall NFL Draft pick. They'll join Walker competing for snaps.

That should make for a fun training camp for fans to follow. It'll be a busy one for inside linebackers coach Frank Bush, who is working to get all this new talent up to speed. We caught up with the veteran position coach early in OTAs to get his thoughts on some of the newest Falcons linebackers.

On Rashaan Evans running the defense

The thing about him that has been impressive about him is that, while he was in this system with Dean Pees in Tennessee, he sits down and takes notes. He never misses anything and he really pays attention. He asks all the right questions. He prides himself on making it fresh and learning something new every time.

On Troy Andersen

The key right now is to help him get to the athlete he is. He's in learning mode right now. He's trying to figure this thing out. We like him as a linebacker and that's what he was as he finished up at Montana State, he does not know our language. We have to school him up on how we do things. The faster he learns that, the faster he'll be himself on the field. He's trending up. He's doing the right things. I can only say good things about him. He's humble. He's there to learn every day and never takes anything for granted. He's starting to show his skill set the more he learns.

On Andersen's development and expectations

We're looking to put the best guys on the field. If he's one of the best guys in our room, he'll be out there. But it's a process. We don't want to give him the MVP trophy and we don't want to discard him just yet. It's process. I like where he is in the process. He's a humble kid. He's extremely intelligent. He'll get used to our system. We just have to stick with the process. I'm happy with him and where he's at.

How the linebacker position has evolved

You definitely see it more and more, where the position and the league as a whole has gotten more athletic. You see a trend in the league where you have one big linebacker and another guy who can cover. We're a bit old school in that we want guys who can do both. It allows us to be multiple and helps us in that we don't have to change personnel or cater to certain body types. We just get stuff done. It's a passing league. Let's face it. You have to adapt to that and cover. But at the end of every play, somebody's going to get hit and tackled. You need physical players who can wrap guys up.

On Mykal Walker entering 2022 season

Mykal has had a really good spring. He came back in tremendous shape. There's a certain level of maturity that has shown up in the building this year. He physically looks the part, and he's embracing the role of trying to be the guy who can be on the field all the time. He has done a great job and has had a really good spring. We have high expectations for him and, so far, he has lived up to them.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss who must step up to improve Falcons pass rush

news

Falcons sign veteran defensive lineman to one-year deal

Former Chicago Bear enters the competition to fortify defensive front

news

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

The Panthers have reportedly traded for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. How does this news affect the Falcons?

news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Calvin Ridley, Anthony Firkser and more

We also dive into Falcons second-round draft history in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Rescue yourself: How Falcons coaches are stimulating the minds of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

A part of playing the quarterback position in this league is having an answer to everything. Here's how the Falcons are teaching their QBs to do so this offseason.

news

Scratching the surface: What to expect from Kyle Pitts through second year in the league

If Kyle Pitts is only "scratching the surface" of the player he can be in this league, what depths lay ahead for the tight end in his second year?

news

Bair Mail: On Bryan Edwards, taking pressure off Kyle Pitts and breakout candidates

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons sign veteran punter to special teams unit

Bradley Pinion joins the Falcons after seven years in the league.

news

Which position battles are you most excited to see? -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss their answers a month out from training camp.

news

Why Arthur Smith believes in Olamide Zaccheaus

The head coach has singled out the wide receiver on a few occasions as one of his favorite players to coach. Why is that?

news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and the Falcons pass rush, early opportunities for Desmond Ridder

We also assess Arthur Smith's desire to play tough, physical offensive football in this Wednesday mailbag

Top News

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Falcons sign veteran defensive lineman to one-year deal

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

Frank Bush on Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

Advertising