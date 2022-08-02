Falcons DL Vincent Taylor suffers ruptured Achilles' tendon

Presented by

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons defensive line has suffered a significant blow early in training camp. Veteran free-agent signing Vincent Taylor has ruptured his Achilles' tendon and is out for the season, head coach Arthur Smith announced after Tuesday's practice.

The injury occurred the previous day. The Falcons will bring more talent to the defensive front, now without Taylor and Eddie Goldman after the latter's retirement.

Taylor was expected to be a significant part of the defensive line's rotation, working with Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush as major contributors.

This is the second significant major Taylor has suffered in as many seasons. He hurt his ankle in the 2021 season opener, then representing the Houston Texans, and missed the rest of the season.

That makes this year's injury even more painful for the individual. It also has a big impact on the team.

Defensive line depth is currently at issue and looking outside the organization for help seems imperative. There's time to get a new player or players up to speed, with a full preseason slate remaining on the schedule.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

