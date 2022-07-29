'Much respect to that kid:' Drake London making solid first impression

With the quarterback position uncertain this early into the season, building that rapport with both Marcus Mariota and Ridder has been of importance to London.

He comes into an offense that has seen momentous changes over the last 10 months. A new quarterback. Some new pieces competing on the offensive line, and pretty much a whole new pass-catcher corps outside of Kyle Pitts and Olamide Zaccheaus.

After the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, London talked about joining Pitts in this offense and how excited he was to play alongside the second-year pro. Now that they've had a little time together, the relationship is starting to build amongst the two receivers.

"He's always in my ear here and there, making sure that I'm doing the right things and giving me tips that he didn't know when he was here so it's very good," London said. "Just like Ridder and Marcus and just all the guys, I'm trying to build a connection with him."

With London most likely being a starter for this unit, his size, speed, and playmaking ability will be key for this offense.

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone sees all the young guys understanding their responsibilities on offense but, more importantly, coming out and being completive amongst each other.

With a talented secondary led by A.J. Terrell and veteran Casey Hayward Jr., being able to compete against those guys in training camp has been helping London's development as a player.

"The DB room is deep, and to be to go against those guys and really show my arsenal and try new things against them is going to help me in the long run," London said. "That goes for pretty much everybody on the defense, you know. Again, this is all new to me so just trying to get through it and showcase what I have."