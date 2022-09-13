Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson was back several times and ready to return kickoffs volleyed the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The veteran running back and return man, who is one kick return touchdown away from breaking a tie for the all-time record, never got to bring one out.

He was present, however, so it's no surprise that he was added to the position on the team's depth chart at kick returner. Patterson and Avery Williams are primary options in that role as we have seen in past seasons and likely will see moving forward.

RELATED CONTENT:

Patterson shoulders a heavy offensive workload playing several different positions, though he was more focused as the team's primary running back against the Saints -- Damien Williams got hurt early -- with 22 carries for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown.