Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson was back several times and ready to return kickoffs volleyed the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The veteran running back and return man, who is one kick return touchdown away from breaking a tie for the all-time record, never got to bring one out.
He was present, however, so it's no surprise that he was added to the position on the team's depth chart at kick returner. Patterson and Avery Williams are primary options in that role as we have seen in past seasons and likely will see moving forward.
RELATED CONTENT:
Patterson shoulders a heavy offensive workload playing several different positions, though he was more focused as the team's primary running back against the Saints -- Damien Williams got hurt early -- with 22 carries for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons have also added Anthony Firkser as a third-team tight end after signing him to the active roster on Tuesday. He was a standard practice squad elevation in Week 1.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Bryan Edwards
|Jared Bernhardt
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Damien Williams
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|LB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!