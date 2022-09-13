Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams listed as top kick returners

Sep 13, 2022 at 02:58 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Cordarrelle Patterson was back several times and ready to return kickoffs volleyed the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The veteran running back and return man, who is one kick return touchdown away from breaking a tie for the all-time record, never got to bring one out.

He was present, however, so it's no surprise that he was added to the position on the team's depth chart at kick returner. Patterson and Avery Williams are primary options in that role as we have seen in past seasons and likely will see moving forward.

RELATED CONTENT:

Patterson shoulders a heavy offensive workload playing several different positions, though he was more focused as the team's primary running back against the Saints -- Damien Williams got hurt early -- with 22 carries for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons have also added Anthony Firkser as a third-team tight end after signing him to the active roster on Tuesday. He was a standard practice squad elevation in Week 1.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonBryan EdwardsJared Bernhardt
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel HodgeDamiere Byrd
RBCordarrelle PattersonDamien WilliamsTyler AllgeierAvery Williams
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAnthony Rush
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
LBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
LBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons add veteran tight end to active roster

Anthony Firkser was promoted to the 53-man roster after playing Saints as a practice-squad elevation

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Rams: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at SoFi Stadium

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

See where the Falcons rank after Week 1 action

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: On Marcus Mariota, Drake London, Grady Jarrett and why we have to analyze all four quarters of the Saints loss

Was Drake London's preseason injury worse than originally thought? Perhaps. Was this the most excited I've seen this fan base in years? Definitely.

news

Bair: 'Don't let it define us' must be Falcons mantra rebounding after loss to Saints

Cordarrelle Patterson, Rashaan Evans, Grady Jarrett and Falcons leadership committed to moving on quickly from defeat in season opener

news

'A lot of things to learn from': Drake London reflects on NFL debut

London led all Falcons receivers in Sunday's matchup against the Saints

news

'Those plays were pivotal': Fourth quarter explosives mount too high for Falcons in loss to Saints

Tori's Takeaway analyzes how Jameis Winston, Saints led a comeback on explosive plays that allowed Winston to accumulate over 200 passing yards in the fourth quarter alone.

news

Instant Replay: What stood out for Falcons in Sunday's contest vs. Saints

Atlanta loses to rival New Orleans Saints in dramatic fashion

news

Falcons inactives: Two Falcons rookies listed as inactive ahead of Week 1 showdown with New Orleans Saints

Drake London, Darren Hall to play on Sunday. Ted Monachino to not coach vs. Saints as he deals with a personal matter.

news

Falcons disclose practice squad elevation ahead of Sunday's home opener vs. New Orleans Saints

Anthony Firkser gets the call up. Falcons also release a defensive lineman.

news

Falcons announce captains for 2022 season

Grady Jarrett, Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell lead the charge.

Top News

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL regular season

Falcons add veteran tight end to active roster

Bird's Eye View | Week 1 Falcons vs New Orleans

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

Advertising