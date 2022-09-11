'Those plays were pivotal': Fourth quarter explosives mount too high for Falcons in loss to Saints

Tori's Takeaway analyzes how Jameis Winston, Saints led a comeback on explosive plays that allowed Winston to accumulate over 200 passing yards in the fourth quarter alone. 

Sep 11, 2022 at 06:51 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Sometimes statistics can't tell the whole story of a game. I would argue it's usually the case that they don't. However, in the Falcons 27-26 loss to the Saints at home on Sunday, there are a few stats that truly do.

The Falcons defense looked as stout as we've seen them look through three quarters on Sunday. They were getting off the field on third down. They created a turnover. They sacked Jameis Winston four times. It should be noted that the Falcons had 17 sacks total in 2021. So, four sack in one game to open the 2022 season? That's the direction this team wanted to be heading in. As the first few minutes of the fourth quarter began, though, the game took a 180 degree turn for the Falcons.

With a 16-point lead to open the final quarter, the Falcons saw said lead slip away as the Saints kept producing more runs, more plays, more points, just more. So, what happened? What went wrong? A lot. And Grady Jarrett is right in what he said postgame that you have to look at this game collectively, not just at the fourth quarter.

"There's more than one play that determines the outcome of the game," Jarrett said.

But this wasn't one play. What transpired in the fourth quarter was an accumulation of plays. Jarrett is right. One play doesn't change the outcome. But enough explosive plays strung together can, and this is what we saw happen to the Falcons defense on Sunday afternoon.

"I think it was the big plays," Rashaan Evans said of the moments that change the game. "Jameis (Winston) - for some reason - it started clicking for him. He was completing all of his passes. We allowed some big plays to allow them to kick a field goal and get back into the game. We have to be better in the fourth. We have to finish these teams."

Prior to the start of the fourth quarter, Winston has less than 60 passing yards. Yep. Less than 60.

He had been sacked four times. He was playing under duress in the pocket. That changed dramatically in the fourth quarter when the Saints sped up their tempo, and things started to turn around for the Saints quarterback. And when things clicked (like Evans said) the Falcons didn't have an answer.

"Those plays were pivotal for them to get back into the game," Evans continued. "If you cut those plays down and maybe a couple calls and maybe some other things like going for it on fourth down, stuff like that, it may be a different game."

It wasn't, though, and in the fourth quarter alone, Winston surpassed 200 passing yards to mount a comeback.

Of those 200 passing yards, 174 came from individual explosive plays that racked up more than 15 yards a pop. There were seven of those plays in the fourth quarter, by the way. Some simple math brings us to the Falcons giving up an average of 25 yards a catch in those seven plays alone. That number checks out considering Winston hit Juwan Johnson for 26 yards to start the fourth quarter. Tack on another 20 yards a piece for Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, and that's just three of the seven explosive plays of which I am referring to.

AF_20220911_NOatATL_KH2_9011
Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons offense is producing simultaneously at this clip, it's a different game. The Saints don't have the time to catch up. But they weren't, so New Orleans stuck around and accumulated one explosive play after another that ultimately brought us to the final score.

"We allowed them - as an offense - to stick around," Marcus Mariota said postgame. "... If you're not scoring in the red zone you keep the door open."

However, the blame of the loss is not placed solely on the offense's shoulders for not responding in the redzone. It's also not on the defense for allowing these explosive plays. This is - without question - a team loss. Blame can be shared here as it has been before. And look, I could write about how the Falcons are going to fix it, but it's not up to me to tell you how they're going to do it. It's up to this team to show you.

Richie Grant said after the game that there are lessons to be learned.

"I think we did do a lot of good things. Put a lot of good things on film," Grant said. "But we're gonna learn from the bad. Take it. Chew it. Swallow it. Move on."

But even as they "move on" from this game, don't forget it. Athletes and coaches say every day that they're going to wash it when it comes to a poor performance. The way I look at it, though, is that if this team has a chip on its shoulder like it claims it does, make sure a result like this doesn't happen again. Use it as fuel. Don't simply wash it. Feel it.

Care about it so much that you can't sleep at night to see it happen again.

After the game Arthur Smith concluded his press conference by noting that the outside expectations (i.e. the national media) will "continue to write (the Falcons) obituary" after this loss.

"Write whatever y'all want. You guys ranked us 45th. You buried us in May. Bury us again. We don't care. We'll get back to work," Smith said. "... If we have the right mindset we will improve from this and become a better team."

As Smith said later, the Falcons have 16 games to prove it.

Game Photos | Week 1 Falcons vs Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the first game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 90

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 90

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 90

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 90

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 90

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans pose with the giveaway flag before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 90

Fans pose with the giveaway flag before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 90

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 90

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 90

Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 90

Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walk out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 90

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walk out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before running out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 90

Atlanta Falcons players huddle before running out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warm up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warm up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 90

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 90

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the team huddle during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the team huddle during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 takes the field for warm ups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 takes the field for warm ups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 90

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk out int he tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 90

Atlanta Falcons players walk out int he tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out in the tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 90

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out in the tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of the coin toss prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 90

General view of the coin toss prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the anthem prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 90

General view during the anthem prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the anthem prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 90

General view during the anthem prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up for a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 90

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up for a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks down the line before a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks down the line before a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 catches the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 catches the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 90

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94, and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 90

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94, and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 takes a snap during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 takes a snap during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Damien Williams #6 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Damien Williams #6 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 90

Offensive huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 rushes during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 rushes during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown int he first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown int he first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown int he first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown int he first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 and linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 make a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 90

Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 and linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 make a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react after a play against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 90

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react after a play against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett #97 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 sack the quarterback during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 90

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett #97 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 sack the quarterback during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 90

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett #97 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 sack the quarterback during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 90

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett #97 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 sack the quarterback during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 react after a field goal against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 90

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 react after a field goal against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 90

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 and edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 react after a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 90

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 and edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 react after a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 reacts after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 90

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 reacts after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 90

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 90

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 lines up the kick before a field goal during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 90

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 lines up the kick before a field goal during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 90

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to hand off during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to hand off during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 90

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react after a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 90

Fans react after a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 90

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off the against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off the against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen on the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 90

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen on the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 is seen on the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 is seen on the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 forces a fumble during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 90

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 forces a fumble during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 90

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a play during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 90

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a play during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive huddle during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 90

Defensive huddle during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 90

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleader waves a flag during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 90

Atlanta Falcons cheerleader waves a flag during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 makes a block during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 90

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 makes a block during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 90

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up for a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 90

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up for a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 90

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 90

Offensive huddle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 90

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 and outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 attempts to block a field goal during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 90

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 and outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 attempts to block a field goal during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
(L-R) New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shake hands after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 90

(L-R) New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shake hands after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hugs a New Orleans Saints player after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hugs a New Orleans Saints player after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 swaps jerseys after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 90

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 swaps jerseys after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and a Saints player interact after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 90

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and a Saints player interact after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
