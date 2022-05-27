Why Bryan Edwards believes Falcons provide opportunity to thrive

Initially shocked by trade from Raiders, South Carolina product excited for future with new team

May 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Bryan Edwards fully expected to play the 2022 season in silver and black. The 23-year-old receiver had two years left on his rookie deal with the Raiders, made improvements from his first and second professional seasons with optimism the next year would be his best yet.

Then came a May 16 phone call breaking news he was leaving Las Vegas. The Falcons traded a 2023 fifth-round pick for Edwards and a seventh, bringing him a lot closer to home, life-changing info that hit Edwards flat-footed.

RELATED CONTENT:

"I did not know a trade was coming. It kind of caught me off guard," Edwards said Thursday in his first comments since the trade. "My head was spinning for a while. Once I grasped the idea I was coming back to the right side of the country, it felt good."

The right side of the country. If we're enjoying some word play, it's a statement both geographically accurate and preferable for a Conway, S.C. and University of South Carolina product who now plays a drive, not a flight, away from home.

Initial shock eventually gave way to a more a logical line of thinking, one that made Edwards realize this might be a golden opportunity to be a top target in a scheme that truly fits.

"I knew [head coach/offensive play caller Arthur Smith] likes bigger receivers and they run a lot of in-breaking routes where guys can get the YAC and make big plays off of it," Edwards said. "When I heard I was coming here, I thought it was a really good fit, about as good as it can get."

OTAYYYYYYE

On the first day of OTAs, the team puts in work on the field and in the gym.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #83 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Geronimo Allison #83 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers #98 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers #98 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashad Smith #59 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 21

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashad Smith #59 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 21

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Brayden Lenius #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end Brayden Lenius #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 21

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 21

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 21

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 21

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There's great confidence Edwards can thrive in this new opportunity, both from those in new organization and his old one. Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller had high praise for Edwards as a player and someone who should adjust well to a surprise development. Waller knows something about that, turning his career around after the Raiders signed him off Baltimore's practice squad.

"I really like Bryan a lot just as a human being and as a football player," Waller said in an interview with heavy.com. "Contested-catch ability is elite, and I feel like he can only continue to grow as a player as he gets more and more opportunities – you see it in the games where he got opportunities.

"A change of scenery – it can be one of the best things that can ever happen to you. It's not necessarily about what happens along the journey, it's more so about your response to what happens. And I feel like he's somebody that is mentally and physically capable of responding in a big way, and I'm excited to follow his career and see how it unfolds because I think great things are in store for him."

That will be the case if he continued an upward NFL ascent. Edwards make strides in his second professional season, tallying 571 yards (16.8 ypc) and three touchdowns on 34 catches. He'll have plenty of opportunities in the Falcons offense, which also features Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick Drake London.

"He's a guy we think will come in and compete, certainly a guy who can help us," Smith said. "He can win outside one-on-one and can be effective in traffic, inside the numbers."

Edwards says he's ready to recalibrate to a more physical brand of football, a style he has the size and strength to execute.

"It's something I have to get back into the rhythm of," Edwards said. "I feel like I got away from it, being in Las Vegas. These guys, they play physical here. They like to get up and pressure. In this division they're going to get up on the line and play man-to-man. It'll be a lot of fun getting back to beating man-to-man, getting back to being the true receiver I am."

Edwards will also enjoy being closer to his roots, where he grew up and went to school.

"Anyone who is from the South can tell you that there's no place like it – the sweet tea, the community, country life, greenery, trees, the small things," Edwards said. "When you get into this profession, you learn to appreciate the small things in life. I'm just so happy to be home."

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London and Falcons new-look WR corps, Cordarrelle Patterson and RB competition, confidence in Desmond Ridder and more

Your questions get answers in this post-OTA mailbag

news

Charles London talks Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, state of QB position post-Matt Ryan

The quarterback position looks different than it has in over a decade. The Falcons QB coach takes us inside the room.

news

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

Defensive tackle talks contract extension and setting new tone for team with something to prove

news

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

The Falcons held their first open OTA practice on Thursday. We take a closer look at this new Atlanta team.

news

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Defensive lineman John Cominsky let go after three seasons in Atlanta

news

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Jeremy McNichols worked with Falcons coach in Tennessee

news

Falcons move Avery Williams to new position

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams played a primary role on special teams as a return specialist last season.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, A.J. Terrell leading Falcons team strength

Rookie discussion dominates this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons sign two defenders to rookie deals

Atlanta officially adds Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone to the roster.

news

Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Falcons head coach believes 2020 second-round NFL Draft pick is ready to take next step

news

Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

White thinks the Falcons will surprise the NFL again, by being a competitive and winning team throughout.

Top News

Bair Mail: On Drake London and Falcons new-look WR corps, Cordarrelle Patterson and RB competition, confidence in Desmond Ridder and more

Marcus Mariota calls competition in QB room a 'great opportunity for us to get better as a group' | Press conference

Why Bryan Edwards believes Falcons provide opportunity to thrive

Charles London talks Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, state of QB position post-Matt Ryan

Advertising