Why Bryan Edwards believes Falcons provide opportunity to thrive

There's great confidence Edwards can thrive in this new opportunity, both from those in new organization and his old one. Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller had high praise for Edwards as a player and someone who should adjust well to a surprise development. Waller knows something about that, turning his career around after the Raiders signed him off Baltimore's practice squad.

"I really like Bryan a lot just as a human being and as a football player," Waller said in an interview with heavy.com. "Contested-catch ability is elite, and I feel like he can only continue to grow as a player as he gets more and more opportunities – you see it in the games where he got opportunities.

"A change of scenery – it can be one of the best things that can ever happen to you. It's not necessarily about what happens along the journey, it's more so about your response to what happens. And I feel like he's somebody that is mentally and physically capable of responding in a big way, and I'm excited to follow his career and see how it unfolds because I think great things are in store for him."