Falcons trade for Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards

Atlanta swaps 2023 NFL Draft picks in exchange for South Carolina product

May 13, 2022 at 05:02 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

free-agency_trade-wide_1to1

The Falcons have acquired receiver Bryan Edwards in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The third-year pro was moved to Atlanta for a swap of 2023 NFL Draft picks, with the Falcons giving up a fifth-round pick for Edwards and a seventh-rounder from the Raiders.

The South Carolina product was a productive Raider in 2021 particularly, recording 34 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He's always been a big-play threat, averaging 17.0 yards per reception over his two professional seasons.

Edwards (6-foot-3) also adds more size to a group of pass catchers already featuring tight end Kyle Pitts (6-6) and receivers Drake London (6-4) and Auden Tate (6-5).

RELATED CONTENT:

The Edwards acquisition continues a remodeling of the pass-catching corps over the last 12 months, a stretch during which Julio Jones was traded, Russell Gage left in free agency and Calvin Ridley was suspended.

Pitts was a major addition, even as a tight end. London was the central part of the receiver overhaul, coming as this year's No. 8 overall draft pick.

The rest of the position group includes players working on one year deals, with Olamide Zaccheaus the only returning regular contributor.

Edwards, just 23 years old, could be a longer-term addition to a young core of skill players. He's primarily an outside receiver, while Pitts and London can move around the formation.

The Falcons suddenly have a decent amount of offensive firepower, with Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams and newcomer Tyler Allgeier working out of the backfield.

They'll all work with veteran Marcus Mariota, the current front runner to start at quarterback, a mobile passer motivated to regain status as an established starter.

