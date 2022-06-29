Why Arthur Smith believes in Olamide Zaccheaus

It was in one of his very first OTA availabilities this offseason when Arthur Smith was asked about his core group of receivers. In the months leading up to the voluntary offseason programs, the Falcons organization had worked to rebuild the room in the wake of Russell Gage's departure in free agency and Calvin Ridley's suspension.

The Falcons drafted Drake London. They signed a handful of big-bodied receivers like Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison in free agency, and went out and traded for Bryan Edwards. So, at the time, it begged the question: Is this the archetype of the receiving weapons you're looking for?

Smith said, sure, the Falcons did want to get bigger at the position. However, he did add its not like he discriminates against receivers under six feet tall. Don't forget about Olamide Zaccheaus, he all but added.

RELATED CONTENT:

This addition could have been viewed as a joking aside. But tacked on with other comments Smith has made about Zaccheaus in the last year, it seemed to track. When it comes to Zaccheaus, Smith has said on a few occasions that he's one of his favorite professionals and players to coach.

At first, it could be because of the fun back-and-forth they share about their respective colleges. Zaccheaus went to Virginia. Smith to North Carolina. There's a little ACC rivalry there to be sure.

"He knows Lebron is the best basketball player." Zaccheaus said. "Coach went to UNC so he's gonna say it's Jordan, but everyone know it's actually Lebron."

So, Smith could be joking. This could be why he likes Zaccheaus so much. But when asked about his comments. Smith said oh no: "I have been serious."

"I have a great appreciation about guys like OZ," Smith said.

So, why is that? Smith explains it has as much to do with Zaccheaus, the person, as it does Zaccheaus, the player.