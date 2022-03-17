Report: Cornerback Casey Hayward expected to sign with Falcons 

The Georgia native reportedly set to join a Falcons secondary in need of starters.  

Mar 17, 2022 at 05:21 PM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons are expected to sign cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

It should be noted that the Falcons have not confirmed the NFLN report of a Hayward pact, and there has been no official announcement by the team.

The veteran cornerback is originally from Perry, Ga., and was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Hayward played primarily in the slot with the Packers and through four years made 20 starts with nine interceptions.

After his rookie deal expired, Hayward joined the Chargers in their final year in San Diego and played outside for the organization in the years to come. In his first two seasons with the Chargers (2016 and 2017), Hayward was one of the leagues most productive corners, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections after accumulating 11 interceptions through those two season (seven in 2016 alone).

In 2018, the Chargers signed Hayward to a three-year, $33.25 million contract extension. He remained on that contract until last offseason when he signed with the Raiders.

The versatile veteran corner would join an Atlanta secondary that currently holds as many questions as it does answers. The Falcons are still in the process of rebuilding its secondary, having pieced it together last season with veteran free agents on one-year deals like Fabian Moreau, Duron Harmon and Erik Harris. Adding a player like Hayward continues the trend of finding value veterans on the open market to assist in building up the secondary.

