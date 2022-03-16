Report: Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry to visit Falcons

Landing a player of Landry's stature would be key in filling a position group without many bodies. Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least the 2022 season, Russell Gage signed with Tampa Bay in free agency and Tajae Sharpe is now a free agent. Frank Darby's the only player who caught a pass last year currently under contract and available, meaning the Falcons must add weapons to a key position group.

The Falcons could add to the group in free agency and the draft, and an established veteran would help set the tone in the receiver room. Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler who has had at least 976 yards in five of his eight NFL seasons and at least 80 catches in six of them.