Report: Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry to visit Falcons

Five-time Pro Bowler pass catcher was recently released by Cleveland Browns 

Mar 16, 2022 at 05:32 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons quest to rebuild their receiver corps has formally begun. They'll host free-agent receiver Jarvis Landry on a visit, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday evening.

Landing a player of Landry's stature would be key in filling a position group without many bodies. Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least the 2022 season, Russell Gage signed with Tampa Bay in free agency and Tajae Sharpe is now a free agent. Frank Darby's the only player who caught a pass last year currently under contract and available, meaning the Falcons must add weapons to a key position group.

The Falcons could add to the group in free agency and the draft, and an established veteran would help set the tone in the receiver room. Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler who has had at least 976 yards in five of his eight NFL seasons and at least 80 catches in six of them.

The exact date and time of Landry's visit is unknown, but he's a possible option the Falcons could add in the coming days.

