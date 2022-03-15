Report: Russell Gage expected to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Falcons drafted Gage with the 196th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. That same year Gage entered a Falcons wide receiver room that included - at the time - Mohamed Sanu, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley (who was the Falcons first round pick in 2018). With Sanu traded in 2019 and Jones traded last offseason, Ridley and Gage climbed their way up the receiving pecking order quickly. However, when they were set to be the new duo at the top, things changed.