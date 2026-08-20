Falcons Camp Report: Defensive line shines in second joint practice with Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. — If the Atlanta Falcons defense that showed up on Thursday afternoon for Day 2 of joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts had taken the field at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, when these two teams met last season, things might have gone differently.

It's hard to believe the unit that looked so relentless in the joint session allowed 512 yards of total offense or 244 yards and three touchdowns to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. If there was any notion of getting even for that performance, the Falcons accomplished that on Thursday with an impressive display of intensity and results.

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After focusing on the offense for Day 1 of joint practices, which you can read about here, I hunkered down on Field 1 to watch Atlanta's defense take on Indianapolis' offense. Specifically, I watched an opening period of 1-on-1s between the Falcons' cornerbacks and the Colts' wide receivers, an 11-on-11 period in the high red zone or just outside of it, a 7-on-7 session inside of the red zone and then another 11-on-11 period closer to the goal line.

As was the case on Wednesday, the practice ended with a period of full-team work on one field. Each team had two offensive drives — starters and backups — that began at the 25-yard line with two minutes on the clock. I will have notes from each period a little further below, but let's start with the spotlight on the defensive line.

Atlanta's front was extremely difficult for the Colts' offensive line to contend with. It began on the opening play of the first 11-on-11 period with a run stuff by offseason newcomer Maason Smith, but virtually everyone on the defensive line had his moment to shine.

There was one particular six-play stretch during the first 11-on-11 period for the defense that was indicative of their overall day.

Play No. 1: The series began with a pass breakup on a throw from Anthony Robinson to tight end Will Mallory, who was very active on Thursday. It was unclear who broke up the pass.

Play No. 2: It was plenty clear who made this play, as Carlos Allen Jr. let everyone in attendance know about his run stuff in the backfield.

Play No. 3: The outcome of this play could be debated, but defensive end Keshawn Banks was in the backfield just as Robinson meshed with the Colts running back for a handoff. Robinson pulled the ball and swung around the left side of the defense, where cornerback C.J. Henderson was waiting and had good contain. Whether or not that was a designed read option, or if Banks blew the play up before it started, was unclear. But there was chaos created by the defense and good contain behind it.

Play No. 4: Carlos Allen Jr. beat his block quickly to plug up the desired run lane and stuff the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage.

Play No. 5: Carlos Allen Jr. burst into the backfield for another tackle for a loss. He also let out another thunderous scream afterwards, and defensive line coach Nate Ollie joined in the jubilation.

Play No. 6: Just as it began, this particular stretch ended with a pass breakup by safety Jammie Robinson on a pass intended for tight end Will Mallory.

It was a huge stretch for Allen Jr., an undrafted rookie out of Houston. He has been in the defensive line rotation with the second- and third-team units, but Thursday's performance could earn him a longer look moving forward, especially if he can repeat it on Saturday night.

He wasn't the only trench defender to make a big impact. Brandon Dorlus made a couple of plays in the backfield, and defensive tackle Chris Williams clogged up the running lane on many occasions.