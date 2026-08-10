Falcons Camp Report: With Divine Deablo working through injury, Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr. step up

Roll call: As stated previously, Divine Deablo did not practice Monday. Neither did Jessie Bates III, as he continues to work through a lower back injury. Stefanski said they're going to start ramping Bates back a little more this week, but he did not have the pads on and continued to watch practice from the sideline.

Avieon Terrell did not participate much in practice Monday. He was seen leaving the field after individual drills. He returned with helmet in hand but didn't get in on the full-team periods.

Another rookie to keep in mind: Ethan Onianwa continues to build upon a few good practices last week. He rotated in with the first-team at various intervals during practice, but he split time with the 1s with Brandon Walton and Michael Jerrell, who took the bulk of first-team reps. That has changed, at least recently.

Onianwa took all of the first-team right tackle reps that I could see. Walton ran with the 2s, while Jerrell primarily worked with the 3s. Onianwa continues to look the part, strong with a solid base.

What the Falcons do at right tackle is going to be a story line all the way up to Week 1, seeing as long-time veteran Jawaan Taylor was just activated off the active/PUP list Monday. He joined practice for the first time this camp, but did not participate in team drills. The Falcons will ramp him up over the next couple weeks, and continue to evaluate what they're going to do at the tackle spot. That said, don't forget about Onianwa as the weeks go on. He has had a good camp since the pads came on.

"It's a beaut, Clark": Clark Phillips III had a couple flashy plays Monday. In the receiver vs. defensive back one-on-ones to start practice, Clark manned up against newly signed Kristian Wilkerson. Wilkerson sprinted to the back corner of the end zone as the ball was lofted up to him. With a few extra inches of height on Phillips, it seemed natural that he'd come down with the pass. Phillips, however, timed he move towards the ball perfectly, lifting his arms right as the ball seemed to graze Wilkerson's hands. It was a nice PBU in the end zone for Phillips.

A couple periods later in the 7-on-7 period, Phillips jumped in front of a pass by Penix intended for Antwane Wells Jr. He picked off the pass and ran the other direction. Phillips took advantage of a miscue by someone — who that someone could be (receiver or quarterback) is up for debate. Penix seemed to think Wells would get to the top of his route and track back to the ball. Wells seemed to think he'd stay put at the top. That split second was enough for Phillips to take advantage.

Defense makes a stand in situations: To wrap up practice, the Falcons went into a team period that focused on third- and fourth-down situations.