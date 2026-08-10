Falcons activate RT Jawaan Taylor off PUP list, sign DE Cameron Sample

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Veteran right tackle Jawaan Taylor was cleared to begin practicing Monday at Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp with the Falcons activating the offensive lineman off the active/PUP list.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his pre-practice press conference

Taylor, who signed with the Falcons as a free agent shortly after Kaleb McGary's retirement this offseason, began training camp on the active/PUP list due to an injury he dealt with throughout the summer. Although Taylor has been unable to join his teammates on the field, head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week he's been involved in team and position meetings while rehabbing.

"He obviously hasn't been in there yet," Stefanski said Monday morning, "but has been extremely dialed in in meetings as he gets his body ready. I'm very confident in how he's prepared to date."

A former second-round pick, Taylor has started 111 games across seven NFL seasons. He's played in nine playoff games and won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season. While Taylor has been sidelined, third-year tackle Michael Jerrell has been operating with the starting offense on the right side. Recently, however, rookie tackle Ethan Onianwa has had a few impressive moments and could factor into the mix.

Atlanta had an additional pair of personnel moves on Monday morning. The Falcons waived long snapper Phil Florenzo and waived/injured offensive lineman Jack Nelson. The injury designation for Nelson means he will revert to Atlanta's injured reserve if no other team claims him. The Falcons selected Nelson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed Florenzo as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

In a corresponding move, the team has signed defensive end Cameron Sample.

Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulane, Sample spent his rookie contract with the Bengals. Prior to missing the 2024 season with a ruptured Achilles, Sample saw action in 47 games with Cincinnati, making three starts. He accumulated 5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 68 total tackles during those three seasons.

Sample re-signed with the Bengals in March of 2025. He played in 14 games, making two starts. He had two sacks and six quarterback hits last season.