Falcons OLB Jalon Walker carted off field during training camp practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Near the end of Tuesday's practice at Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp, outside linebacker Jalon Walker was carted off the field with an apparent injury. There is no indication of what Walker's injury is at this time or the severity.

The second-year edge rusher took his normal place on the left side of Atlanta's defense during a full-team period and fired upfield once the ball was snapped. When the play concluded, however, and the next one was set to begin, Walker remained on the ground. He was quickly attended to by trainers nearby and teammates gathered around him to take a knee.

Trainers brought out the cart to carry Walker off the field as his teammates clapped and offered him words of encouragement. Once Walker was off the field, players gathered around head coach Kevin Stefanski for a moment before dispersing, and the practice was officially ended.