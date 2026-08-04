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REPORT: Falcons, Bijan Robinson agree to terms on contract extension

One of the league’s most electric players is locked in with Atlanta.

Aug 04, 2026 at 08:06 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson have reportedly reached an agreement for the dynamic running back to remain with the organization for another three years.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news.

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According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Robinson is now the highest paid running back in NFL history.

This extension comes after the Falcons previously picked up Robinson's fifth-year option in early April, which he would have played on in 2027. Now, he's locked in for the long haul.

Robinson is one of the league's most dynamic players, and is already a household name three years into his professional career after the Falcons drafted him No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The running back is coming off one of the greatest single season performances in all of league history, which earned him First- and Second-Team All-Pro status as well as his second Pro Bowl nod.

Robinson broke the Falcons' all-time scrimmage record with 2,298 total yards, which ranked first among all NFL players last season and stands as the 12th-highest single-season total in league history.

Robinson's total scrimmage yards came on 366 touches and broke down to 1,478 yards rushing and 820 yards receiving. His 6.3 yards per touch last year are tied with O.J. Simpson's 1975 season and Marshall Faulk's 2001 season as the fifth-best average in league history among players with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in a single season.

"He is one of the best players at his position, one of the best players in the league," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said at Annual League Meetings at the end of March.

Since entering the league, Robinson leads all NFL players with 5,648 scrimmage yards, which is 408 more than Derrick Henry, who is second on that list. He's gained 3,910 yards on the ground and 1,738 receiving yards, which are the third-most overall and most by any running back since 2023, respectively. Robinson is also responsible for more first downs than any NFL player since turning pro. His 34 touchdowns are tied with Saquon Barkley for ninth-most in the last three years.

"There's no shortage in what he can do for the football team on the field," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this year. "But, also, the person that he is off the field and what he brings to our locker room and to the question earlier about culture and being a player-driven culture, he's a driver of that just because of how he attacks each day."

Despite all he has done, Robinson said when reporting for voluntary offseason workouts this April that he’s ready for more.

"Last year was a cool year," Robinson admitted, "but this year I want to be even better in all aspects."

It's a bold statement for someone who led the league in all-purpose yards and was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.

"I am pretty excited, even just with how I feel," Robinson said. "They always say, like, (these are) your prime years, but I really feel like this is the best I have felt my whole time being here."

It's the Falcons that are now poised to keep Robinson through those prime years.

Photos | Offseason Workouts - First Day of OTAs

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields for the first day of OTA's at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington #82 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the OTAs Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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