Falcons Camp Report: Inside linebacker rotation gets a shake up as fans look on

Notes and observations

(QB) Roll Call: All four quarterbacks had varying degrees of participation in Saturday's practice, and they differed from the previous day in a couple ways.

Mainly, Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in team drills. He was dressed for practice and went through individual drills, but did not go through a slowed-down 11-on-11 period in the same way he did Friday.

Before practice, though, Stefanski expressed optimism that Tagovailoa would be cleared to participate fully "soon." As a reminder, Tagovailoa has been dealing with what he described as a back "tightness" flare-up.

That said, Jack Strand and Cooper Rush continued to hold down the full team periods. Rush — for the first time by my count — actually got in a few reps with the first-team offense after adding more to his plate each day since he joined the team Wednesday morning.

As for Michael Penix Jr., his participation level mimicked that of Friday, when he got the full run of the red zone 7-on-7 period. He performed at a better clip Saturday, connecting with Brian Robinson Jr. and Jahan Dotson for a couple touchdowns.

A.J. Terrell had another PBU during this period, this time against Austin Hooper at the goal line.

Drake London and Penix were seen chatting after a play, seemingly getting on the same page, after London bobbled and dropped a pass from Penix at the goal line. The ball was slightly behind London's path, and as he made his way back to the huddle the two quickly chatted about the moment before resetting for the next play in which Penix hit Dotson for that touchdown on a slant.

A new wrinkle: For the first time (even dating back to OTAs and minicamp) there was significant rotation at inside linebacker. For much of the last months of practice, Christian Harris has been the primary backer alongside starter Divine Deablo.

That changed a bit Saturday as rookies Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels rotated in every few plays to take over for Harris.

By my notes, Perkins seemed to get the most run with Deablo, and seemed to do well in moments shadowing Robinson Jr. as he popped to the outside from the backfield.

Daniels alongside Deablo was a formidable duo. Their height and length seemed to mirror each other in a way that created a really interesting package for Atlanta.

Play of the day: One of the best moments of practice came almost by accident. Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus got a good jump through the A gap on a play in one of the 11-on-11 periods. He chased after the quarterback and as he got close, punched the ball out for a strip sack (or rather, it likely would have been had this been an actual game).

The funny part, Dorlus held his hands up in mock surrender as he was doing it and getting closer to Jack Strand since rules dictate physicality is extremely limited during this acclimation period.

That said, he couldn't help himself and did enough within the scope of the rules to punch the ball out. A fun moment, indicative of what the Falcons will continue to want from Dorlus in 2026.

A nod to special teams: Because of all the news happening across the team, special teams has flown under the radar through the first couple days of camp. The group had a couple cool moments, though, in Saturday's practice.

The highlight was Cobee Bryant downing a punt from Jake Bailey on the 1-yard line during the punting period. Special team coaches and players were pretty pumped in the aftermath, congratulating Bryant for his awareness and ball skills.

Meanwhile, three players continue to take the bulk of return reps. During that same punting period, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch and Dylan Drummond rotated as the return man.