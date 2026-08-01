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Falcons Camp Report: Inside linebacker rotation gets a shake up as fans look on

Back Together Saturday recap, plus notes and observations from practice.

Aug 01, 2026 at 12:59 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Back Together Saturday welcomed fans back to the Falcons' facility to start the weekend.

If you weren't able to make it to the sold out event, don't worry! You can catch a recap of the first of three Training Camp Live shows on the team's official Youtube channel that is linked below.

You'll have Taylor Vismor and Dave Archer as your guides through practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski drops by the desk, while Tori McElhaney catches up with inside linebacker Divine Deablo before he heads out to the field. You will be able to catch both of those conversations during the show before Will McFadden comes on to discuss some of the key updates of position battles.

Stefanski confirmed pre-practice that the pads go on Monday after the team's Sunday off day. So, the live show will be back on your feeds that day to bring you another exclusive look at practice.

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Per league and team rules, however, not everything can be shown through the live feed. So, that's why we have this Camp Report — to get you some information that couldn't be shown.

Without further ado, here are your notes and observations from Day 4 of camp.

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Notes and observations

(QB) Roll Call: All four quarterbacks had varying degrees of participation in Saturday's practice, and they differed from the previous day in a couple ways.

Mainly, Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in team drills. He was dressed for practice and went through individual drills, but did not go through a slowed-down 11-on-11 period in the same way he did Friday.

Before practice, though, Stefanski expressed optimism that Tagovailoa would be cleared to participate fully "soon." As a reminder, Tagovailoa has been dealing with what he described as a back "tightness" flare-up.

That said, Jack Strand and Cooper Rush continued to hold down the full team periods. Rush — for the first time by my count — actually got in a few reps with the first-team offense after adding more to his plate each day since he joined the team Wednesday morning.

As for Michael Penix Jr., his participation level mimicked that of Friday, when he got the full run of the red zone 7-on-7 period. He performed at a better clip Saturday, connecting with Brian Robinson Jr. and Jahan Dotson for a couple touchdowns.

A.J. Terrell had another PBU during this period, this time against Austin Hooper at the goal line.

Drake London and Penix were seen chatting after a play, seemingly getting on the same page, after London bobbled and dropped a pass from Penix at the goal line. The ball was slightly behind London's path, and as he made his way back to the huddle the two quickly chatted about the moment before resetting for the next play in which Penix hit Dotson for that touchdown on a slant.

A new wrinkle: For the first time (even dating back to OTAs and minicamp) there was significant rotation at inside linebacker. For much of the last months of practice, Christian Harris has been the primary backer alongside starter Divine Deablo.

That changed a bit Saturday as rookies Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels rotated in every few plays to take over for Harris.

By my notes, Perkins seemed to get the most run with Deablo, and seemed to do well in moments shadowing Robinson Jr. as he popped to the outside from the backfield.

Daniels alongside Deablo was a formidable duo. Their height and length seemed to mirror each other in a way that created a really interesting package for Atlanta.

Play of the day: One of the best moments of practice came almost by accident. Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus got a good jump through the A gap on a play in one of the 11-on-11 periods. He chased after the quarterback and as he got close, punched the ball out for a strip sack (or rather, it likely would have been had this been an actual game).

The funny part, Dorlus held his hands up in mock surrender as he was doing it and getting closer to Jack Strand since rules dictate physicality is extremely limited during this acclimation period.

That said, he couldn't help himself and did enough within the scope of the rules to punch the ball out. A fun moment, indicative of what the Falcons will continue to want from Dorlus in 2026.

A nod to special teams: Because of all the news happening across the team, special teams has flown under the radar through the first couple days of camp. The group had a couple cool moments, though, in Saturday's practice.

The highlight was Cobee Bryant downing a punt from Jake Bailey on the 1-yard line during the punting period. Special team coaches and players were pretty pumped in the aftermath, congratulating Bryant for his awareness and ball skills.

Meanwhile, three players continue to take the bulk of return reps. During that same punting period, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch and Dylan Drummond rotated as the return man.

Four more for Berg: News broke in the wake of practice that left guard Matthew Bergeron had signed a four-year contract extension, keeping Bergeron in Atlanta through the 2030 season. Click the link to hear from general manager Ian Cunningham and Bergeron himself on the decision as the ink dries.

Photos | Training Camp Practice Week One

Take a look at the best photos taken during the first week of practice at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #41 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach Robert Prince during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington #88 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Keshawn Banks #59 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daveren Rayner #42 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 with fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 with fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 with fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 with fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 with fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 with fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 with fans during Season Ticket Member Open Practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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