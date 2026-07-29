'I met him in the huddle': Recapping Cooper Rush's first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It was Tuesday afternoon. Cooper Rush was in the middle of a workout. As a free agent quarterback during this particular part of the season (i.e. the start of training camp), you're trying to stay fresh in the event you get a call to join a team.
It was during his workout that Rush's phone started buzzing. His agent on the other end of that incoming call.
"Atlanta's calling," Rush recalled his agent saying.
As players reported to the facility on Tuesday, news about the injury and health status of the Falcons' quarterback room became clear.
Michael Penix Jr. was not yet cleared to participate in team drills. He could run through individual drills and 7-on-7s, but needed to be held out of 11-on-11s as he was throughout the offseason.
Tua Tagovailoa was also dealing with a minor injury. Though head coach Kevin Stefanski said they don't expect the veteran quarterback to be out very long, they would be starting camp without him available. It was later reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Tagovailoa was dealing with a back issue.
Meanwhile, the Falcons were in the midst of parting ways with Trevor Siemian — a journeyman veteran quarterback who signed with the club in March but was dealing with a non-football injury. The Falcons released him Wednesday morning.
All of this known, the Falcons found themselves in a predicament. The only arm they had to participate in 11-on-11 drills with the first training camp practice beginning Wednesday morning was rookie UDFA Jack Strand.
So, they called Rush in Dallas — an eight-year veteran with 42 game appearances under his belt.
He got off the phone with his agent, packed a bag and heading to the airport to catch a flight east.
Rush's path had crossed with Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and wide receiver coach Robert Prince, but that was it.
On his flight, he pulled up the Falcons roster. He didn't know any player listed. No worries, he thought, football has a way of bringing guys together quickly.
He landed in Atlanta late and was up before the sun rose Wednesday morning for his tryout. Afterwards he was ushered through medical evaluations and paperwork.
"They said practice starts at 9," Rush said.
And start it did, with Rush joining Penix and Strand for the practice's entirety.
In the practice's aftermath, players and coaches were asked about meeting Rush and the breaking news of the day around Penix and Tagovailoa's health. In a new series debuting this training camp, we take you inside the camp chatter — highlighting some of the days best quotes as we tell the stories of camp.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski on starting training camp without Penix and Tagovailoa at full go:
"It's the NFL, brother. This is the NFL and you cannot predict what's coming. You don't have a crystal ball. I tell the coaches every year that there is stuff coming that you can't predict and you take it for what it is, and you have to trust in the people around you and just understand that is how it goes."
Offensive guard Chris Lindstrom on taking the quarterback news in stride:
"It feels a little (strange), but it also just feels new. I think part of it, also, is that with a new staff and coach Callahan that all kind of blends right in. It's been a huge learning process for me, just kind of really focused in on our individual (performance). ... I have not (met Rush) yet. After this! He's awesome, though. I got a text from my brother, though. He plays for the Cowboys and he said (Rush) is a great guy. So, looking forward to it."
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson on how the quarterback position looked from his vantage point Wednesday:
"Day 1, getting the wrinkles out, but hitting the ground running. It's good to see Mike out there doing what he can do in individual drills, RBA and 7-on-7s. But then, it's a next-man-up league. It was pretty cool to see Cooper come in here earlier today and get reps in there at practice with us."
"... I met (Rush) in the huddle. I walked over the morning at about 6:50/7 o'clock and he was out there trying out. And then, yeah, the first time I talked to him was in the huddle."
Quarterback Cooper Rush on what Wednesday meant to him to get a chance to get on the grass:
"It just reminds you how much you love it. How special it is. It just feels right."
Football is back as the Atlanta Falcons return to the field in Flowery Branch during the 2026 AT&T Training Camp.