'I met him in the huddle': Recapping Cooper Rush's first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

Head coach Kevin Stefanski on starting training camp without Penix and Tagovailoa at full go:

"It's the NFL, brother. This is the NFL and you cannot predict what's coming. You don't have a crystal ball. I tell the coaches every year that there is stuff coming that you can't predict and you take it for what it is, and you have to trust in the people around you and just understand that is how it goes."

Offensive guard Chris Lindstrom on taking the quarterback news in stride:

"It feels a little (strange), but it also just feels new. I think part of it, also, is that with a new staff and coach Callahan that all kind of blends right in. It's been a huge learning process for me, just kind of really focused in on our individual (performance). ... I have not (met Rush) yet. After this! He's awesome, though. I got a text from my brother, though. He plays for the Cowboys and he said (Rush) is a great guy. So, looking forward to it."

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson on how the quarterback position looked from his vantage point Wednesday:

"Day 1, getting the wrinkles out, but hitting the ground running. It's good to see Mike out there doing what he can do in individual drills, RBA and 7-on-7s. But then, it's a next-man-up league. It was pretty cool to see Cooper come in here earlier today and get reps in there at practice with us."

"... I met (Rush) in the huddle. I walked over the morning at about 6:50/7 o'clock and he was out there trying out. And then, yeah, the first time I talked to him was in the huddle."

Quarterback Cooper Rush on what Wednesday meant to him to get a chance to get on the grass: