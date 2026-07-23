Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Full team review

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Training camp is here!
Over the course of the summer, Tori McElhaney and Will McFadden published individual stories for each position group detailing any offseason personnel changes, notable stats from the 2025 season and key questions entering training camp.
With this series officially at its end and training camp heating up with the Falcons' first practice set to take place on July 29, let's go back through every single position, highlighting the top three questions of each group, so you have a one-stop shop in your quest to prepare for a heated training camp.
OFFENSE
- When will Michael Penix Jr. get full medical clearance?
- How will Tua Tagovailoa look in a new environment?
- Do the Falcons keep three quarterbacks on the roster?
- Can Bijan Robinson top his 2025 season?
- How much use does Brian Robinson Jr. get?
- Who emerges as third running back option?
- How quickly does Zachariah Branch carve out a role?
- Who takes over as WR2 and WR3?
- Who develops early chemistry with the quarterbacks?
- How will Kyle Pitts look in the new offense?
- What role will Austin Hooper play in his return to Atlanta?
- Do any young players emerge in camp?
- What's the plan for right tackle?
- What expertise does Bill Callahan bring to an experienced group?
- Who emerges as the go-to backup for Ryan Neuzil?
DEFENSE
- What does the starting lineup look like?
- How does the group fair in joint practices?
- Can Brandon Dorlus continue to build off last season?
- How does Jalon Walker evolve in Year 2?
- Can the Falcons replace what they lost in free agency with what they gained?
- Can Bralen Trice make his professional debut?
- How do the Falcons replace Kaden Elliss?
- Who starts alongside Divine Deablo?
- How quickly can Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr.'s presence be felt?
- Who starts opposite A.J. Terrell? Perhaps his brother?
- Can Billy Bowman Jr. return to action? If not, who fills in?
- How many defensive backs do you carry on the 53-man roster?
- Can Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts cement themselves as league-best safety duo?
- What's next for Watts?
- What roles do DeMarcco Hellams, Sydney Brown carve out for themselves?
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Will the offseason changes lead to improvements?
- Who emerges as the team's return man/men?
- Finding the next crop of core special teamers?
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the road and take a look at the stadiums for the 2026 season.