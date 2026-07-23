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Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Full team review

Your one stop shop for all the position previews heading into training camp. 

Jul 23, 2026 at 09:28 AM
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by Tori McElhaney & Will McFadden

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Training camp is here!

Over the course of the summer, Tori McElhaney and Will McFadden published individual stories for each position group detailing any offseason personnel changes, notable stats from the 2025 season and key questions entering training camp.

With this series officially at its end and training camp heating up with the Falcons' first practice set to take place on July 29, let's go back through every single position, highlighting the top three questions of each group, so you have a one-stop shop in your quest to prepare for a heated training camp.

tc_previews

OFFENSE

Quarterback

  • When will Michael Penix Jr. get full medical clearance?
  • How will Tua Tagovailoa look in a new environment?
  • Do the Falcons keep three quarterbacks on the roster?
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Running back

  • Can Bijan Robinson top his 2025 season?
  • How much use does Brian Robinson Jr. get?
  • Who emerges as third running back option?
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver

  • How quickly does Zachariah Branch carve out a role?
  • Who takes over as WR2 and WR3?
  • Who develops early chemistry with the quarterbacks?
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during mandatory minicamp practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Tight end

  • How will Kyle Pitts look in the new offense?
  • What role will Austin Hooper play in his return to Atlanta?
  • Do any young players emerge in camp?
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Offensive line

  • What's the plan for right tackle?
  • What expertise does Bill Callahan bring to an experienced group?
  • Who emerges as the go-to backup for Ryan Neuzil?
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DEFENSE

Defensive line

  • What does the starting lineup look like?
  • How does the group fair in joint practices?
  • Can Brandon Dorlus continue to build off last season?
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during a mandatory minicamp practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday June 17, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Outside linebackers

  • How does Jalon Walker evolve in Year 2?
  • Can the Falcons replace what they lost in free agency with what they gained?
  • Can Bralen Trice make his professional debut?
olb_preview

Inside linebackers

  • How do the Falcons replace Kaden Elliss?
  • Who starts alongside Divine Deablo?
  • How quickly can Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr.'s presence be felt?
divine_otas

Cornerbacks

  • Who starts opposite A.J. Terrell? Perhaps his brother?
  • Can Billy Bowman Jr. return to action? If not, who fills in?
  • How many defensive backs do you carry on the 53-man roster?
cb_preview

Safeties

  • Can Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts cement themselves as league-best safety duo?
  • What's next for Watts?
  • What roles do DeMarcco Hellams, Sydney Brown carve out for themselves?
safeties_preview

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/Punt/Return

  • Will the offseason changes lead to improvements?
  • Who emerges as the team's return man/men?
  • Finding the next crop of core special teamers?
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during a mandatory minicamp practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday June 16, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Photos | 2026 Schedule - Stadium Tour

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the road and take a look at the stadiums for the 2026 season.

This is Acrisure Stadium before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks in Pittsburgh Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Lambeau Field is seen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Morry Gash/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scene setter before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
An overhead view during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Stadium detail during the match against Chicago Fire FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Photo by Julian Alexander/Atlanta United)
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Julian Alexander/© 2025 Atlanta United
Views of the stadium at sunrise before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
An overall, interior, general view of the Santiango Bernabeu stadium during the singing of the national anthems before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Reino)
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Manu Reino/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scenes from the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Matt Bish/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matt Bish/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 2 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
A view from the roof during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of Huntington Bank Field during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scene setter before the Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
A view from the roof during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Julian Alexander/Atlanta Falcons)
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Julian Alexander/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scene Setters before the Week 3 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
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