The best offseason quotes about Falcons WR Drake London

Wide Receiver Drake London

Question: What's next for you after this extension?

London: "Raising my standard in every single category there is. Just becoming more of a player who's more consistent and just trying to lead the team in any way possible. Just leveling up in all ways. Just set in stone. That's the biggest thing for me is that I know that's a lot of money, and I have to prove it still. That's what my mindset is right now."

Question: Why is Atlanta a place you wanted to remain long-term?

London: "I just think it's just the people that are in the building. And then, too, it's the place that gave me an opportunity in the first place. I'm forever indebted to Atlanta soil. Then also, too, I think it says a lot about a person staying for a long stint at a facility or at an organization. So I try to pride myself on that. I think I got through the first step yesterday and hopefully just keep it going like that."

Question: Why do you believe this team has what it takes to win a championship? Is that part of the reason you wanted to stay in Atlanta?

London: "Yeah, I think we have all the young talent in the world, and we have the foundation with Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews and all the older folks who have set the foundation. Then, too, I've always thought that it would be so sick to win a Super Bowl in Atlanta. I know we've been so close. Then on the other aspect of that, it's you will be the first to do it. So regardless of who you are, where you're at on the team, how much impact you had, you are going down as a legend in Atlanta, and being legendary is a big goal of mine."

Question: What does it mean to you to have the 10th-most receiving yards in franchise history already?