The best offseason quotes about Falcons WR Drake London

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL revealed Wednesday that Falcons wide receiver Drake London claimed the 66th spot in the league's ranking of the top 100 players heading into the 2026 season.
It provided the latest opportunity to celebrate London in the midst of a busy offseason for the fifth-year wide receiver, which also included a new contract extension and an engagement.
Given the number of times London has been a topic of conversation in recent months, his teammates and coaches have been asked plenty about what sets him apart. Here are some of the best comments we've collected about London from those who work closest with him.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
Question: Zachariah Branch raved about how hard Drake London plays and how competitive he is. How much of that have you seen from Drake so far?
Stefanski: "Very competitive player. Obviously, we're not playing games yet. I think that's something you see from a player like Drake [London]. You see that in season and during the games if you will. But he doesn't like to drop the ball, doesn't like to have a poor rep in routes versus air, doesn't like to have a poor rep in 7-on-7. So, you see the competitive nature certainly from him show up on a day-to-day basis."
Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand
Question: What has been your initial impression of the wide receiver room?
Engstrand: "You have the guy with Drake. He's the big dog in the group, and he's phenomenal. It's been awesome to get to know him and be around the group. Each guy has a certain aspect to their game that they can put forth and utilize within the group, and then it's on us as coaches to really utilize that skillset and put them into positions where they can have some success."
Running Back Bijan Robinson
Question: What was your reaction to Drake signing a new extension?
Robinson: "Right when I saw it, I called him. I was so happy for him. He deserves it. He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he's one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That's my best friend. That's my brother."
Question: What is it about Drake that makes him your top teammate of all time?
Robinson: "Obviously, he does everything well and everything great as a receiver. He's 6-4, 6-5; he high-points [the football]; he does everything right; he breaks tackles. But, me, as a back, he blocks his butt off. He'll go in there and he'll knock people out. He'll block linebackers, he'll crack D-ends, he'll do whatever's asked of him. That's why I feel like he deserves everything, and now it's time for him to go out there and show what he's made of."
Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
Left Guard Matthew Bergeron
Question: What did you think the first time you saw Drake's fiery demeanor on the field?
Bergeron: "It just brings people together. It gets us going as an offense and as a team. Seeing how hard he goes every day, whether it's in practice, middle of August, third week of camp, he'll lose his s*, but it's great and it gets us going. He deserves everything he got. I think he's a great piece for this offense and for this team. He brings everybody along with him, so I'm just happy for Drake."
Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch
Question: What kind of impact does Drake have as a leader in the room?
Branch: "Oh yeah, he's a dog. He's always wanting to come to work every single day. He's never complaining. He always just puts his head down and is trying to get everybody better as well. He's very encouraging, too if somebody makes a play. I remember I had the touchdown. He was the first one from the sideline to be able to give me daps and things like that. He's a great human being, and a great player as well. I just love the way he carries himself and he always gives me tips, things that he learned throughout his career and stuff like that. So, I'm always trying to piggyback off him."
Question: Is that infectious? Do you guys feel that?
Branch: "Oh yeah, definitely. That type of leadership, with a guy like that of his stature and his skill set and things like that, just the character that he has, is definitely infectious. And just the way that it trickles down, because he sets the standard for the room and everybody else wants to make sure that we're upholding the standard that he's set for us as well. So, I think it definitely makes us go harder for sure."
Of course, London has also spoken a lot this offseason. Despite the number of milestone moments he's experienced, London has expressed a level of focus and dedication that reinforces what his teammates said above.
London has always exuded intensity on the field, and some of his comments hint at that internal fire that burns even in the offseason. These are some of London's best quotes so far this year.
Wide Receiver Drake London
Question: What's next for you after this extension?
London: "Raising my standard in every single category there is. Just becoming more of a player who's more consistent and just trying to lead the team in any way possible. Just leveling up in all ways. Just set in stone. That's the biggest thing for me is that I know that's a lot of money, and I have to prove it still. That's what my mindset is right now."
Question: Why is Atlanta a place you wanted to remain long-term?
London: "I just think it's just the people that are in the building. And then, too, it's the place that gave me an opportunity in the first place. I'm forever indebted to Atlanta soil. Then also, too, I think it says a lot about a person staying for a long stint at a facility or at an organization. So I try to pride myself on that. I think I got through the first step yesterday and hopefully just keep it going like that."
Question: Why do you believe this team has what it takes to win a championship? Is that part of the reason you wanted to stay in Atlanta?
London: "Yeah, I think we have all the young talent in the world, and we have the foundation with Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews and all the older folks who have set the foundation. Then, too, I've always thought that it would be so sick to win a Super Bowl in Atlanta. I know we've been so close. Then on the other aspect of that, it's you will be the first to do it. So regardless of who you are, where you're at on the team, how much impact you had, you are going down as a legend in Atlanta, and being legendary is a big goal of mine."
Question: What does it mean to you to have the 10th-most receiving yards in franchise history already?
London: "They always ask, 'What do you play this game for? What's your reason?' Well, one of my reasons is to be legendary, to be remembered. Hearing that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step. It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be, I want to live on for as long as I can so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot, but Julio, he's tough to catch."