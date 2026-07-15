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The best offseason quotes about Falcons WR Drake London

What makes London a tough competitor on the field and a respected teammate off it? These quotes from Falcons players and coaches help explain.

Jul 15, 2026 at 03:31 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL revealed Wednesday that Falcons wide receiver Drake London claimed the 66th spot in the league's ranking of the top 100 players heading into the 2026 season.

It provided the latest opportunity to celebrate London in the midst of a busy offseason for the fifth-year wide receiver, which also included a new contract extension and an engagement.

Given the number of times London has been a topic of conversation in recent months, his teammates and coaches have been asked plenty about what sets him apart. Here are some of the best comments we've collected about London from those who work closest with him.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

Question: Zachariah Branch raved about how hard Drake London plays and how competitive he is. How much of that have you seen from Drake so far?

Stefanski: "Very competitive player. Obviously, we're not playing games yet. I think that's something you see from a player like Drake [London]. You see that in season and during the games if you will. But he doesn't like to drop the ball, doesn't like to have a poor rep in routes versus air, doesn't like to have a poor rep in 7-on-7. So, you see the competitive nature certainly from him show up on a day-to-day basis."

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Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand

Question: What has been your initial impression of the wide receiver room?

Engstrand: "You have the guy with Drake. He's the big dog in the group, and he's phenomenal. It's been awesome to get to know him and be around the group. Each guy has a certain aspect to their game that they can put forth and utilize within the group, and then it's on us as coaches to really utilize that skillset and put them into positions where they can have some success."

Running Back Bijan Robinson

Question: What was your reaction to Drake signing a new extension?

Robinson: "Right when I saw it, I called him. I was so happy for him. He deserves it. He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he's one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That's my best friend. That's my brother."

Question: What is it about Drake that makes him your top teammate of all time?

Robinson: "Obviously, he does everything well and everything great as a receiver. He's 6-4, 6-5; he high-points [the football]; he does everything right; he breaks tackles. But, me, as a back, he blocks his butt off. He'll go in there and he'll knock people out. He'll block linebackers, he'll crack D-ends, he'll do whatever's asked of him. That's why I feel like he deserves everything, and now it's time for him to go out there and show what he's made of."

50 Photos of 5: Drake London Extended

Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Meggi Matthews Pajama Shopping Event at Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Casey Sykes/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a big catch during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a long first down reception during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 18 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out during before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a reception during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Brad Rempel/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brad Rempel/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Donald Miralle/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Atlanta Falcons)
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Tyler Schank/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 preps in the locker room before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out prior to the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reception during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
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Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Left Guard Matthew Bergeron

Question: What did you think the first time you saw Drake's fiery demeanor on the field?

Bergeron: "It just brings people together. It gets us going as an offense and as a team. Seeing how hard he goes every day, whether it's in practice, middle of August, third week of camp, he'll lose his s*, but it's great and it gets us going. He deserves everything he got. I think he's a great piece for this offense and for this team. He brings everybody along with him, so I'm just happy for Drake."

Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch

Question: What kind of impact does Drake have as a leader in the room?

Branch: "Oh yeah, he's a dog. He's always wanting to come to work every single day. He's never complaining. He always just puts his head down and is trying to get everybody better as well. He's very encouraging, too if somebody makes a play. I remember I had the touchdown. He was the first one from the sideline to be able to give me daps and things like that. He's a great human being, and a great player as well. I just love the way he carries himself and he always gives me tips, things that he learned throughout his career and stuff like that. So, I'm always trying to piggyback off him."

Question: Is that infectious? Do you guys feel that?

Branch: "Oh yeah, definitely. That type of leadership, with a guy like that of his stature and his skill set and things like that, just the character that he has, is definitely infectious. And just the way that it trickles down, because he sets the standard for the room and everybody else wants to make sure that we're upholding the standard that he's set for us as well. So, I think it definitely makes us go harder for sure."

Of course, London has also spoken a lot this offseason. Despite the number of milestone moments he's experienced, London has expressed a level of focus and dedication that reinforces what his teammates said above.

London has always exuded intensity on the field, and some of his comments hint at that internal fire that burns even in the offseason. These are some of London's best quotes so far this year.

Wide Receiver Drake London

Question: What's next for you after this extension?

London: "Raising my standard in every single category there is. Just becoming more of a player who's more consistent and just trying to lead the team in any way possible. Just leveling up in all ways. Just set in stone. That's the biggest thing for me is that I know that's a lot of money, and I have to prove it still. That's what my mindset is right now."

Question: Why is Atlanta a place you wanted to remain long-term?

London: "I just think it's just the people that are in the building. And then, too, it's the place that gave me an opportunity in the first place. I'm forever indebted to Atlanta soil. Then also, too, I think it says a lot about a person staying for a long stint at a facility or at an organization. So I try to pride myself on that. I think I got through the first step yesterday and hopefully just keep it going like that."

Question: Why do you believe this team has what it takes to win a championship? Is that part of the reason you wanted to stay in Atlanta?

London: "Yeah, I think we have all the young talent in the world, and we have the foundation with Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews and all the older folks who have set the foundation. Then, too, I've always thought that it would be so sick to win a Super Bowl in Atlanta. I know we've been so close. Then on the other aspect of that, it's you will be the first to do it. So regardless of who you are, where you're at on the team, how much impact you had, you are going down as a legend in Atlanta, and being legendary is a big goal of mine."

Question: What does it mean to you to have the 10th-most receiving yards in franchise history already?

London: "They always ask, 'What do you play this game for? What's your reason?' Well, one of my reasons is to be legendary, to be remembered. Hearing that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step. It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be, I want to live on for as long as I can so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot, but Julio, he's tough to catch."

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