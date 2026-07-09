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Amid the Falcons' retooled pass rush, don't forget Harold Perkins Jr.

Atlanta addressed its pass rush in multiple ways this offseason, but the rookie linebacker could become one of the defense's most intriguing additions.

Jul 09, 2026 at 10:08 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It was only Harold Perkins Jr.'s second day of rookie minicamp — his first day on the practice field after reporting alongside the rest of the Falcons' rookie class the day before. By the time the sun began setting that afternoon, he had already experienced the full scope of a professional workday.

Morning lift. Team meeting. Position group meetings. Defensive unit breakout. Walkthrough. Practice. Meals and treatment interspersed throughout. And, of course, media availability.

Asked for his early impression of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Perkins smiled slyly before quickly quipping:

"I don't know if I can curse on here," Perkins said jokingly looking towards the cameras surrounding him, "but I mess with Coach (Ulbrich)."

Like fellow rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, Perkins brings something Ulbrich values in an inside linebacker: versatility. The two differ in style, though, which is exactly why the Falcons wanted both.

Daniels has the experience and skill set of a hybrid linebacker/safety, while Perkins profiles more as a hybrid linebacker/pass rusher. Their versatility overlaps in some areas, but their ultimate roles could look quite different.

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The Falcons are coming off the best pass-rushing production in franchise history, but they've also lost several key contributors. The contracts of Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie and, of course, Kaden Elliss expired at the end of the 2025 league year. Ruke Orhorhoro was also traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason in exchange for Maason Smith.

Those four players combined for 15 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries. That's significant production to replace, raising the question: Did the Falcons do enough this offseason to account for those departures?

The organization certainly tried.

Atlanta signed edge rushers Azeez Ojulari, Cameron Thomas and Samson Ebukam, while adding linebackers Christian Harris and Channing Tindall. The Falcons also welcome back Zach Harrison and Bralen Trice after injuries, while Brandon Dorlus and LaCale London return following career highs in sack production.

Then there are the team's two first-round picks from 2025, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., who were responsible for much of the Falcons' pass-rush production last season. Together, they totaled 16 sacks, three forced fumbles and 14 quarterback hurries.

But amid all those additions and returning contributors, don't overlook Perkins and what he could become.

Perkins arrives in Atlanta after a college career that began about as well as any true freshman's could before slowing because of a season-ending knee injury and subsequent coaching and scheme changes. Even so, the Falcons believe in the player they drafted, betting on the upside that once produced 13 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two interceptions and 26 tackles for loss during his freshman and sophomore seasons before the injury.

"I think he plays with a lot of perseverance," Falcons area scout Dante Fangoli said after Atlanta drafted Perkins. "We all know what he was before the injury. We know that player is still there in him. He shows it a lot throughout his tape. He's a kid that despite the injury, despite the scheme changes, the coaching changes, he's never made excuses."

Perkins is about to begin his first NFL training camp, entering a situation with a genuine opportunity to carve out a role. With several established contributors from the Falcons' 2025 defense no longer on the roster, there's room for new faces to emerge.

Can Perkins be one of them?

Keep an eye on him.

Photos | Rookies Arrive for Minicamp

The 2026 Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for rookie minicamp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons rookies arrive for Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons rookie class during Rookie Mini Camp Report Day at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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