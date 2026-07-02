Atlanta Falcons Players and Legends Visited U.S. Service Members in Japan as Part of the NFL's Salute to Service Initiative 

"I had a blast on the USO tour in Japan. The best part was meeting the service members," Harrison said. "Getting to hang out with them and seeing what they do, it honestly felt like we were just chopping it up and catching up like old friends, especially when you realize most of them are around the same age. I have the utmost respect for them."

Each year, as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, the league partners with the USO to bring players overseas and recognize the service and sacrifice of military communities stationed around the world. The visits provide an opportunity for service members to engage with NFL players, share their experiences, and enjoy a meaningful connection to home while serving abroad.

"Serving overseas often means being far from family, familiar traditions, and the communities that support you at home," said Scott P. Maskery, Regional Vice President, USO Indo-Pacific. "As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, visits like this serve as a powerful reminder that service members and their families remain connected to the nation they serve. Whether it's spending time with NFL players, watching their children participate in a football clinic, or simply coming together as a community, these moments create meaningful connections and bring a piece of home to military families stationed overseas."

This year marks 60 years of partnership between the NFL and the USO, bringing members of the NFL family to military installations around the world. The partnership began in 1966, when the NFL became the first sports organization to send players overseas to meet with service members, visiting military personnel stationed in Vietnam and the surrounding region. In the six decades since, more than 250 players, coaches, and executives have participated in NFL-USO tours spanning nearly 30 countries and reaching hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members.

"At its core, Salute to Service is about fostering stronger connections between the NFL family and our country's military community. The annual NFL-USO Tour is the embodiment of that mission, bringing familiarity and a piece of comfort to the brave men and women stationed overseas," said Anna Issacson, NFL SVP of Social Responsibility. "We're especially grateful to the Atlanta Falcons players, alumni, and staff whose commitment to this journey created meaningful connections that will last long after the Tour concludes."

Throughout the year, the NFL and USO work together to recognize and support service members and military families around the world. Through the league's Salute to Service initiative, the NFL has helped support the renovation and expansion of several USO centers on military installations globally, including a growing effort to bring USO centers directly aboard Navy ships.