Atlanta Falcons Players and Legends Visited U.S. Service Members in Japan as Part of the NFL's Salute to Service Initiative 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, defensive lineman Zach Harrison, outside linebacker Jalon Walker and Falcons legend defensive end John Abraham recently participated in an NFL-USO Tour, visiting U.S. service members stationed at military bases across Japan. Since 2016, the Falcons have participated in four USO tours, visiting thousands of service members stationed around the world. These tours have included visits to military bases in Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Iraq, Kuwait, Guam and Hawaii.
The group participated in a weeklong tour of Japan, visiting three military installations and connecting with U.S. service members and their families. The tour included stops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo and the Army's Camp Zama, where players had opportunities to connect directly with service members and their families. Throughout the week, participants took part in visits with service members in their work environments, youth football clinics, skills challenges, and special events designed to bring military families and the NFL community together.
Atlanta Falcons Jessie Bates III, Zach Harrison, Jalon Walker and Falcons legend John Abraham recently participated in an NFL-USO Tour, visiting U.S. service members stationed at military bases across Japan.
"I had a blast on the USO tour in Japan. The best part was meeting the service members," Harrison said. "Getting to hang out with them and seeing what they do, it honestly felt like we were just chopping it up and catching up like old friends, especially when you realize most of them are around the same age. I have the utmost respect for them."
Each year, as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, the league partners with the USO to bring players overseas and recognize the service and sacrifice of military communities stationed around the world. The visits provide an opportunity for service members to engage with NFL players, share their experiences, and enjoy a meaningful connection to home while serving abroad.
"Serving overseas often means being far from family, familiar traditions, and the communities that support you at home," said Scott P. Maskery, Regional Vice President, USO Indo-Pacific. "As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, visits like this serve as a powerful reminder that service members and their families remain connected to the nation they serve. Whether it's spending time with NFL players, watching their children participate in a football clinic, or simply coming together as a community, these moments create meaningful connections and bring a piece of home to military families stationed overseas."
This year marks 60 years of partnership between the NFL and the USO, bringing members of the NFL family to military installations around the world. The partnership began in 1966, when the NFL became the first sports organization to send players overseas to meet with service members, visiting military personnel stationed in Vietnam and the surrounding region. In the six decades since, more than 250 players, coaches, and executives have participated in NFL-USO tours spanning nearly 30 countries and reaching hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members.
"At its core, Salute to Service is about fostering stronger connections between the NFL family and our country's military community. The annual NFL-USO Tour is the embodiment of that mission, bringing familiarity and a piece of comfort to the brave men and women stationed overseas," said Anna Issacson, NFL SVP of Social Responsibility. "We're especially grateful to the Atlanta Falcons players, alumni, and staff whose commitment to this journey created meaningful connections that will last long after the Tour concludes."
Throughout the year, the NFL and USO work together to recognize and support service members and military families around the world. Through the league's Salute to Service initiative, the NFL has helped support the renovation and expansion of several USO centers on military installations globally, including a growing effort to bring USO centers directly aboard Navy ships.
For photos from the tour, click here.
ABOUT THE ATLANTA FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons are a professional American football club and member of the National Football League (NFL). The team's headquarters and practice facility are located on a 50-acre site in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons' NFL expansion franchise was awarded in 1965 and acquired by current owner Arthur M. Blank in 2002. Under Blank's leadership, the Falcons have become one of the League's premier teams on and off the field, playing their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information, visit www.atlantafalcons.com, and follow @AtlantaFalcons.
ABOUT SALUTE TO SERVICE: Salute to Service is the NFL's year-long initiative to honor, empower, and connect with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Since 2011, this effort has raised more than $75 million for military and veteran support organizations such as the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the USO and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). For more information on Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/Salute.
**ABOUT THE USO:**The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners,volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.