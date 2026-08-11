Falcons claim offensive lineman off waivers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have claimed offensive guard Jaeden Roberts off waivers.
Roberts spent four seasons at the University of Alabama. He went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a UDFA at the beginning of May.
The rookie offensive lineman weighed in at 333 pounds, standing at 6-foot-5 when he was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. He started 37 games across four seasons at the collegiate level. A small connection, Roberts was a sophomore in 2023 when current Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees held the same title for Alabama.
This move comes after a flurry of other transactions made over the last week, including:
- The release of inside linebacker ILB Troy Andersen
- The signing of DE Cameron Sample and RB Trey Sermon
- The activation of RT Jawaan Taylor off the active/PUP list
- The signing of TE Nick Muse, waived/injured designation for WR Le'Meke Brockington and LB Malik Verdon